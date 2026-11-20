Man Finally Snaps At His Neighbor After Enduring His Noisy Leaf Blower For Far Too Long

Uh oh…here we go again…

It’s time for another story about someone who is losing their mind over a leaf blower!

It might sound ridiculous, but if you’ve never lived next to someone who was clearly in love with that device, you really can’t speak to the madness that it causes.

Sure, once in a while is fine, but some people seem to have some kind of weird obsession with their leaf blowers.

I’ll never understand it!

Check out what this guy had to say about what he’s dealing with…

Fantasize about running over my neighbor’s leaf blower. “I’m at my wits end with this guy. The one across the street is bad enough with his gas one once a week for two hours. But this guy is every day. And even though he’s retired, weekends are the worst. Does he not know how obnoxious that loud whirring whining is and most of us work so do it when we are gone at least? But no.

He’s not okay with this…

9 am on a Sunday if I’m having a lie in, no more. He starts with the back about an hour out there. Then to the front. For another hour. Every little inch of his driveway. Even in the rain. I can’t escape the noise. I legit just kind of sit seething waiting for it to end.

This shouldn’t be difficult!

Cool thing is I have a leaf blower too. And when I do my walkway and front driveway it takes me a solid two minutes and I’m done. And I’m not doing it after a heavy rain. What the hell?!?!

He finally snapped.

Today after over an hour listening to it in my living room I screamed “enough with the leaf blowing!” If I can hear him he can hear me. It stopped after that. Maybe he’ll go for round three and a third hour later on today. Who knows. Why are these things legal for people like this?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

And this Reddit user is also going through it.

This is too much!

Can’t a person get some peace and quiet?!?!

Good grief!

His neighbor’s non-stop leaf blowing is driving him insane!