A Building Manager Rudely Demands Access For Plumbing Repairs, So The Resident Cuts Off Water To The Manager’s Party And Makes Him Wait Until The Next Day To Check The Valve

A little politeness goes a long way, especially when you need someone to do something for you.

But one building manager seemed to forget that when he rudely demanded access to a man’s bathroom for repairs.

The man knew the work had to be done, but he had a job and pets to work around, so letting someone in right away wasn’t that simple.

Still, he arranged access, and the repairs went quickly. Before leaving, though, the repairman explained that one of the bathroom valves controlled the water to the playground.

As it turned out, the manager was throwing a party there the next day and had specifically asked that the valve stay open, which gave the man an idea.

Read on to see what he did.

Building manager rudely demands to have access and make a fix This happened to a friend of mine a couple of years ago, and I nearly died laughing when he told me about it. The building manager, whom he’d argued with before because of some nonsense, sent him a message. He said there had been a problem with another apartment’s repair, and water had been cut off from the playground and that apartment to avoid water running off and infiltrating the structure. As a result, they would have to break into his bathroom some to make the repairs.

After consulting a few friends, he cooperated with the property manager.

The manager, who also has an apartment there and is elected, not a professional, was quite rude and dismissive of his property rights. My friend was angry from the get-go. Besides being impolite, the manager wanted to do everything ASAP, and the guy works and has pets, so it would be a big nuisance. He consulted lawyer friends about it, including me, and the consensus was that he must give access, but it didn’t need to be immediate, as the manager implied. He couldn’t postpone it forever, but it didn’t need to happen on the same day they notified him. So he went reasonably about it, and the work was actually done quite quickly. The repairman advised him that there were 2 valves in his bathroom and that one of them controlled the water that flowed to the playground, the other one the water to his own apartment.

Then, he heard some great news.

Before leaving, the repairman warned him that there would be a party on the playground the next day—the rude manager’s party. He said the manager asked him to make sure the valve stayed open. “You can count on me,” he replied, making a mighty effort to avoid smiling. Needless to say, there was some mysterious problem with the water at the party the next day.

Unfortunately, it didn’t look like the manager was getting water on that day.

The manager sent him a message asking if he “accidentally closed the valve.” He guaranteed he hadn’t, that he still had water, and that there must be some other problem. Getting desperate, they asked to have access to his apartment to check it. “Sure, you can have access… tomorrow.” We met at a bar soon after, and he told me about it. We agreed one day to grant access was perfectly reasonable after I stopped laughing about it and could breathe again.

Now, that’s really funny! The property manager should’ve been nicer.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

This sounds about right.

Oh goodness. That’s a good point.

Most of them really do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Great question.

The manager could’ve saved himself some trouble by asking nicely.

After all, the man wasn’t refusing to let the repairs happen, so there was no need to be rude about it.

And while turning off the water was petty, making the manager wait until the next day was pretty funny.

Apparently, giving someone time to arrange access was fine until it interfered with his party.

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