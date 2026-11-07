A College Student’s Roommate Got Upset With Her Because She Decided To Renew Her Lease In Stay In Their Apartment After She Previously Said She’d Be Moving Out

Communication is key, people!

That goes for just about everything in life, especially talking to your roommates.

Because those little details are pretty important, ya know?

Which brings us to today’s story!

Check out what this college student had to say about how things went off the rails when she wasn’t on the same page as her roomie.

Get started now!

AITA for renewing my lease after my roommate promised my room to someone else? “I’ve lived at the same college apartment for the past 2 years and I’m going into my senior year. My roommate, I’ll call her S, moved in last year. She’s a year younger than me. We aren’t really friends but we’ve always been nice to each other and have never had any problems. Around 8 months ago we talked about our plans for the next school year and I told her I was moving out. At the time I was 100% planning on leaving. My renewal was going to be almost $2,000 a month and I thought that was insane for a college apartment, so I declined it. I guess based on that conversation, S started making plans for next year and found 2 girls she wanted to live with. She promised my room to one of them. I didn’t know any of this was happening.

Well, this was a surprise.

Fast forward to August 16. I was literally in the process of moving out when my apartment complex randomly contacted me and offered me a new renewal for a MUCH better price.

Before accepting, I asked them if anyone had applied for my room because I didn’t want to screw anyone over. They told me nobody had. I thought about it and decided staying made more sense for me, so I signed the lease. I told S that I renewed and she was upset because she had already promised my room to someone. She asked if I would be willing to transfer to a different unit so the girl she planned on living with could still have my room. I told her no.

Sorry!

I’ve lived in this specific apartment for 2 years, I already signed my lease, and I don’t want to move to another unit just because she promised my room to someone without telling me. She explained that because I told her I was moving out, she made her plans based on that information. She also said she obviously didn’t know management was going to offer me a discounted renewal and that she wasn’t trying to be disrespectful. She thought I had already signed somewhere else and was confused when I told her I was staying. She also brought up that I’m graduating after winter quarter, so I guess from her perspective it made more sense for me to move.

This whole situation got all jumbled up!

I understand why she assumed I was leaving because that IS what I told her months ago. I also understand that me changing my mind messed up the plans she made. But I didn’t know she had promised my room to anyone, nobody had actually applied for it, and I only changed my mind because management came to me with a completely different offer. I told her I wasn’t mad at her and I don’t want there to be any weird feelings between us, especially because we’re still living together. I just don’t think I should have to transfer out of a room I’ve lived in for 2 years because of plans I didn’t know existed. AITA for changing my mind and renewing?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user said they all SUCK.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this reader said it’s not her fault.

I wonder how this is all gonna shake out…

Talk to your roommates, friends!

It makes everything a lot easier!

There was a serious communication breakdown going on here!