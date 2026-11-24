A Couple Hired a Contractor to Fix a Problem at Their Rental Home—Then He Accidentally Created a Much Bigger One

Imagine hiring someone to repair something, but in the process, they accidentally break something really important, creating a much bigger problem that needs to be fixed right away.

Would you still pay the person for the job you originally hired them for?

That’s the question the homeowners in this story are grabbling with. They’re pretty upset about the whole situation, and it sounds like the contractor didn’t do his due diligence before starting the work.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not paying a contractor who won’t fix what he broke until he’s paid? We own a modest vacation rental, and it needed its septic tank emptied. Turned out the previous owners had planted a tree above it, so the septic company recommended an excavator to come out with a backhoe to dig it out and put a hatch over top of it. They marked the tree for him by putting a couple of rocks around it; we were not present as we live out of town.

Yikes! This is a huge problem!

Excavator came and did the job, but initially dug under the wrong tree, right next to the house, and accidentally pulled out the main power line, and broke the water main. He called us to tell us what happened, and we began frenziedly making calls to deal with the problem — turn off the power, turn off the water, cancel and re-accommodate the next rental guests, due to arrive the following day. When we call the power company their first question is, “did he call 811?” This is the service to locate power lines before digging; it’s local law that this must be done before any digging.

I’d be hesitant to pay under the circumstances.

In the middle of all these calls, excavator’s office calls and asks for his full fee. No power, no water, no plan in place to repair them. We say, “we’re going to have to think about that.” Excavator calls moments later, spitting nails, demanding to be paid.

They eventually reached an agreement.

After a lot of contentious back and forth, including his insistence that he never calls 811 because it’s not necessary, I tell him that we’ll pay his full fee if and when he fixes what he broke. He takes great umbrage that there is any doubt at all that he’s going to fix it, accuses us of trying to “hold this over him,” and says he doesn’t believe we ever intend to pay him. I assure him that while I am willing to overlook the lost rental income, the job has grown in scope to include electrical and water repairs, and that until those are done, we’re not paying. He grudgingly agrees to do it.

He doesn’t want to pay at all.

It’s now been 3 days since that conversation and we’ve heard nothing from him. We have now made other arrangements for the repairs, which are going to far exceed his initial fee. AITA if I don’t pay him at this point? Do I owe this person anything under these circumstances? He had some expenses in installing the hatch over the septic, which I am somewhat inclined to cover out of fairness, but at the same time this person has been shockingly unprofessional, yelling at my partner on the phone, using a rude slur and of course not just seeing it as his responsibility to fix what he broke.

It’s awful when someone you hire to fix a problem ends up accidentally creating an even bigger problem!

But, should OP still pay him? Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person suggests calling a lawyer.

Another person knows OP needs a lawyer.

Everyone seems to agree that a lawyer could help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

It’s not too late!

The guy admitted to messing up by not calling 811. OP needs to hire a lawyer. He has lost income from cancelling the bookings on the rental property in addition to all the necessary repairs. This was a major mess up. The contractor needs to pay.

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