A Customer’s Insults Shook the Cashier So Badly That He Spilled Sushi in the Bag. He Let the Man Walk Out Without Telling Him

It’s hard to stay calm when someone keeps yelling at you over things you can’t control.

That’s what one grocery store cashier dealt with when a customer refused a simple request to cover his face.

Rather than cooperate, the customer insulted him and told him to bag his groceries, so the cashier went quiet and continued working.

But then the customer noticed the price of corn had gone up, and even after the cashier explained that the sale had changed, he kept berating him.

By this point, the cashier was shaking so badly that he dropped the customer’s sushi inside the grocery bag, but since the man was still busy yelling, he decided not to tell him.

Keep reading to learn the full story.

Accidental Petty Revenge Brought To You By An Exhausted Grocery Store Cashier I work in a grocery store. Yesterday, while I was working, I was checking out a guy who was in his mid-40s. He wasn’t wearing a mask. As I was sanitizing, I saw him approach the till and immediately became uncomfortable. Me: Hi, sir! Would you mind covering your face with your shirt since you don’t have a mask?

He tried to reason with the customer, but that wasn’t going to happen.

Him: Why would I do that? I don’t need a mask. Me: I apologize for the inconvenience, but for my safety and yours, we are required to wear masks in the store. Him: Quit being a **** snowflake. Just bag my ******* groceries. At this point, I was incredibly uncomfortable and agitated. I went quiet and started bagging groceries.

Unfortunately, the guy wouldn’t calm down.

Then he saw the price of the corn. He raised his voice this time.

Him: Why are you charging me extra for corn?? What is wrong with you???? Can’t you do anything right? Me: I apologize, sir. The prices have changed, and there isn’t anything I can do. He continued to berate me. I started shaking, almost crying because I am an absolute baby when it comes to confrontation.

Then, he got him without even trying.

Because of the shaking, I lost my grip on the platter of sushi in my hand, and it spilled all over the bag I was putting together. He didn’t notice because he was still berating me. So I just didn’t tell him. I cashed him out and let him walk out the door. At first, I felt bad because I thought he might come back and yell at the customer service desk, but he never did.

Nice! He deserved at least that.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit would’ve dealt with the situation.

This person agrees that people should wear masks.

This person seems offended by the word snowflake.

Here’s someone who thinks they work at the same store.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

This person would’ve approached it differently.

Nobody should be shaking at work because a customer won’t stop yelling at them.

Even if the man was annoyed about the price, the cashier didn’t set it and couldn’t change it.

And while he should’ve mentioned the spilled sushi, it’s understandable that he didn’t want to give the guy another reason to yell.

The store needs to back its employees up, because they shouldn’t have to put up with that just to keep the line moving.

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