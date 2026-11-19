A Dad Swapped the Milk in His Vegan Wife’s Latte as a Prank—So His Teenage Son Called Him Out and Said the Cruel Joke Wasn’t Funny

Pranks stop being funny when the target never agreed to participate.

At lunch, a father proudly described tricking his vegan wife.

He expected his teenage son to laugh and take his side.

The reaction he received was much less supportive.

Check out why this joke fell completely flat.

AITA for telling my dad I can’t see how his prank was funny? I (16) live with my mom and visit my dad every Saturday. Last Saturday was different though. He asked to meet outside for lunch instead of having me over. When I ordered an iced latte, he snorted. I asked him what’s so funny, and he said he “pulled a prank” on my stepmom.

This teenager’s dad loves doing pranks.

Now, Dad enjoys these things. He used to play videos of cats in heat to see our male cat’s reaction to the sound, along with videos of dogs barking. He switched off the light when I was in the toilet several times. Once, he put a snake plush next to my mom when she was sleeping, knowing she is terrified of snakes. There was a lot of shouting that day.

His dad admitted that he used whole milk instead of oat milk in his wife’s latte.

So I asked him what he did. He said he made her latte but with whole milk instead of her usual oat milk, knowing she is vegan. He wanted to see if she would be able to tell. She got really upset at him, hence why he asked to meet outside.

When his dad asked him if it was funny, he said it wasn’t.

Then Dad said to me, “That’s funny, right?” And I just pulled a face and said, “I don’t think so, Dad,” because I couldn’t see how it’s funny. He looked annoyed and said that “people these days can’t take a joke.” He told me that I’m his son and supposed to side with him. He said I shouldn’t be judgmental since it was “harmless.”

Tricking someone who is vegan into drinking milk is cruel, not funny.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

This person is calling out the father.

It’s not funny at all, says this person.

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Finally, people are calling out the dad for what he did.

This teenager was right that secretly giving a vegan dairy milk was not harmless humor.

His father wanted loyalty, but respecting someone’s diet mattered more than supporting a bad prank.