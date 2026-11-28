A Diner Showed a Waiter a Beer With a Fly Floating on Top—and Was Met With an Unbothered Shrug and a Snide Comment

Some requests are so reasonable that the only surprise is when someone treats them like an imposition.

One diner was enjoying a night out at a neighborhood restaurant when he nearly swallowed something he definitely hadn’t ordered with his beer.

He showed the glass to his waiter and asked for a fresh one, expecting a quick apology and a quick fix.

Instead, he got an attitude, complete with eye rolls and a comment that left him baffled.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH – Fly in my drink Went to a local Mexican restaurant with a friend and ordered a couple of beers. I took a sip of mine and realized I almost swallowed a dead fly in my beer.

The customer was rightfully grossed out, but still tried to remain as polite as possible.

When the waiter came back around, I said, “Hey man, there’s a fly in my beer,” and showed it to him, 99% full, with a fly floating on top. He said, “Ok.” I said, “Could I get a new one, please?”

Soon the server begins to resent him for even asking.

He made a big to-do about it, rolling his eyes at me, and says, “Sure, you can’t keep that one though,” to which I replied, “Why would I want to keep the beer with a dead bug in it?”

That seemed to be his final straw, but it worked out better for the customers.

He rolled his eyes again, walked away, and seemingly got us assigned to someone else’s section somehow, lol. He was still serving other tables right around us, but a different server dealt with us the rest of the uneventful meal. AITAH?

Everything worked out how it was supposed to in the end.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some servers go out of their way to right wrongs.

Servers see a lot on their shifts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Some restaurants aren’t as clean as diners would like to believe they are.

This diner asked for one thing: a beer without a fly in it. Is that really so much to ask?

Knowing how chaotic food service jobs can be, this probably wasn’t even the strangest request that server had gotten that week.

The customer isn’t right about everything, but he was right about this.

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