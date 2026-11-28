He Ate The Pint Of Ice Cream She Asked Him Not To Touch, Then Made It Worse By Replacing It With The Wrong Flavor

Few things test a marriage like stealing someone else’s snacks.

One husband and wife had bought two containers of ice cream, and she’d made it very clear that one of them belonged to her.

He was asked not to touch it, and he agreed at first.

Then she left town for a week, a sugar craving hit, and the pint disappeared faster than his good intentions.

He confessed, apologized, and tried to fix it with a late-night run, but his wife wasn’t impressed by the result.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for eating my wife’s ice cream and replacing it with a different flavor? My wife bought 2 pints of Ben & Jerry’s a couple of weeks ago and said one of them was hers and asked me not to eat it.

But he decided to promptly disobey these instructions.

She then went on a trip and was out of town for a week, during which time I had a sugar craving and ate her ice cream, figuring I would replace it but forgot about it. Fast forward to last night. She decided she wanted her ice cream, and it’s not there.

So he fessed up, then tried to make it right.

I admitted to eating it, and she’s furious and told me to replace it. I owned it and apologized and said I would go get her another one at 2 AM. I drove to the supermarket that was open, and they didn’t have the same flavor, which was the blended caramel and cookie dough, so I got the caramel core flavor they had in stock.

But this just didn’t do it for his girlfriend.

Got back to the house, gave her the ice cream, and she told me it wasn’t the right kind, and she was still upset. She gave it back to me and refuses to forgive me until I get the same kind.

Now he’s annoyed at her for being upset.

I said, “Really? I got the next best thing and made an effort to correct the problem. Why not just be satisfied and appreciate the fact that I acknowledged my mistake and tried to make it right?” AITAH for eating it but then replacing it with a different kind?

Sounds like this boyfriend just wanted to get off scot-free.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s not really correcting the problem if it’s an entirely different flavor, now is it?

If he really cared about correcting it, he would have behaved a lot differently.

True adults have more self control than this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

This user can’t help but think how else this boyfriend wrecks havoc in the relationship.

The husband was given one instruction: leave the pint alone. He had a full week to either find another snack or find a suitable replacement, but he still went for the forbidden one.

Labeling it a “mistake” is pretty rich too. When someone acts with this much intention, it’s a clear decision, not a mistake.

His carelessness was always going to have consequences. At the end of the day, it’s not fair of him to blame his wife for having feelings.

Next time, he should buy his own pint.

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