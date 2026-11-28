Man Tried Installing A Wired Network Connection In His Partner’s Office, But Accidentally Disconnected The TV’s Internet

Even experienced people can make surprisingly simple mistakes while working on familiar projects.

The following story is about a man who decided to upgrade his partner’s office with a wired internet connection.

He ran a second cable for future use and carefully connected everything to the network switch.

But just as he was preparing to pack up his tools, his partner called to report that the TV had suddenly stopped streaming.

Uh oh! Could it be because of something he tinkered with? Let’s take a closer look!

So I may have made a small error.. It was finally time to upgrade my partner’s office to a wired connection. I did mine ages ago, but hers wasn’t ready at the time. I decided to do future me a favour and run a second line for redundancy. Or in case she ever decides to add a second network device (printer or whatever).

This man did all the technical work and ensured all connections were properly installed.

I tied one end of the Cat5 box to the rack in the basement. Then started pulling the loop to under her office, stapling and managing as I went. The office still wasn’t quite ready at this point, so I left the loop under the floor where it needed to be. I went back to the rack end, terminated and connected everything. So I could just fit the wall plate later on and not have to worry about it.

His partner called him and asked why her TV just stopped streaming.

The astute among you have probably already worked out what I’m about to do. Both ends terminated and both ends connected to the switch. I was just about to start packing up my tools when the phone rang. “Hey, babe… Have you done something downstairs? The TV just stopped streaming.”

He realized that even experts make rookie mistakes.

Well, what? I haven’t changed anything. All I’ve done is run the new cable, but it’s not hooked up at the other end. It’s just crazy! I unplugged the ends from the switch, and all was well. Just thought I’d throw this little tale out there to remind you all. Although we are all fairly well-versed in our various fields of expertise, occasionally we all make a rookie error. And that’s okay.

Lol. This is honestly amusing because OP was confident that he was doing a simple job.

It turns out even someone familiar with networking can occasionally overlook a small detail.

The good thing is that he quickly figured out what went wrong.

Have you had the same experience? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares a similar story.

Here’s some quick advice.

This one makes another suggestion.

Finally, here are some more technical thoughts.

Just because you’re an expert in your craft doesn’t mean you’re immune to mistakes.

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