A Food Truck Employee Calls The Next Person Up Before A Customer Takes His Change, So The Man Asks If He’s Having A Bad Day And Demands A Refund

It’s funny how good customer service can mean one thing to one person and something completely different to another.

A food truck employee recently learned this very thing while helping a line of customers by himself.

Two additional people were waiting by the time his first customer paid, so he called for whoever was next as he held out the change.

To him, that keeping the line moving, but the customer looked at him and asked if he was having a bad day.

Not sure what exactly had upset the guy, he tried to smooth things over with him, but it didn’t work, and he asked for a refund anyway.

Read on to see exactly what was said.

AITA? Customer Not happy with service. I work at a food trailer that can go from 0–10 in a matter of moments. I am one of two employees that my boss trusts to operate alone, as I have a lot of experience in kitchens and am fast/efficient at the job. A man parks his big pickup truck in front of the food trailer that is situated in a plaza parking lot. He is essentially blocking one lane of traffic in the lot. This has no bearing on the incident but rather is some insight into the type of person he is, blocking traffic and parking in a place that has clear no-parking signs, all so that instead of having to park his car in the actual parking lot like everybody else and take 15 steps to walk over, he can illegally park and walk 2 steps.

The order started like any other.

He walks up. “Hi, sir. What can I get for ya?” I say. He orders his food. Meanwhile, 2 other people walked up and waited behind him. I quickly took his order, and as he gave me cash, I reached to give him change back as I called out, “I can help who’s next.” He snaps back, “I want my money.”

Suddenly, the guy asked him an odd question.

“It’s right here, sir,” I replied with my hand still extended.

“Are you having a bad day? You seem ****** off,” he said to me. I, puzzled by that question, replied, “Not particularly. I’m doing okay,” with my hand still out, trying to give the man his change.

He tried to reason with the guy, but it didn’t work.

He sharply responds, “No, I want my money back.” As I’m returning all his cash, I ask, “What’s up? Any reason in particular you want to cancel the order?” To which he proceeded to go on a tirade about how unprofessional I am, how my customer service is awful, and how he’ll never be returning again. I, kinda shocked, started apologizing, saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way. Is there anything I can do to change your mind?”

Normally, he has no problem chatting, but there were other people in line.

At this point, he’s walking away, passive-aggressively telling me to have a better day over and over again as he walks to his truck. I was baffled at this interaction. It’s like he was disappointed in the fact that I efficiently took his order and moved on to the next with no useless chit-chat or jargon in between. And look, if it was just him and me, I have no problem engaging in conversation and shooting the ****, but if there are other people waiting, I don’t think it’s fair to the other customers to have small talk while they wait to be served. AITA?

Yikes! Was he sensitive or what?

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about the interaction.

Sad, but it’s definitely true.

Here’s another true observation.

Here’s a former retail worker who thinks he did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

That’s such a nice thing to do.

It seems like the only person having a bad day was the customer.

Maybe the guy did feel rushed, but asking for a refund over something so small is just silly.

Aside from that, this is pretty normal behavior from food truck workers because they stay busy.

Next time, the customer needs to calm down and just take a breath.

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