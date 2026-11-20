A Roommate Invited a Friend Over Without Notice—Then Planned to Go to Sleep and Leave the Stranger on the Couch, Prompting a Firm Boundary

When you live in an apartment with roommates, you need to be courteous and communicate well to avoid conflicts.

What would you do if you had a roommate who invited a friend over without telling you, and then, late at night, the roommate went to bed, leaving the friend out on the couch watching TV?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and it made him uncomfortable, so he tried to encourage the roommate to stay up with his friend until he left, but he isn’t sure if that was out of line.

While this isn’t a major deal that needs to be escalated, it is worth a conversation to say that it made him uncomfortable. Read the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting my roommate to let their friend chill in our living room at midnight while roommate is sleeping? I (34M) live in an apartment with 2 other people.

When you live with other people, it is good to give a heads-up when you’re having guests.

Generally, we’re all communicative about having friends, family, and “guests” over. At least me and my other roommate are. One roommate, who I’ll refer to as “X”, picks and chooses. Tonight, I came home after a long day and found X with a guy I’ve never seen before having a watch hangout for the new season of American Horror Story.

This shouldn’t really be done.

I’m a little annoyed they didn’t give us a heads up, but whatever. People forget sometimes. I’m doing something in the other room,and I hear my roommate say, “hey I’m going to bed, you can keep watching without me.”

The friend thinks this is weird, too.

And I hear the friend give a bit of an awkward laugh and be like “uh…really? Haha… Ok.” And my roommate walks to the bathroom thats connected to the living room to start doing pre-bedtime stuff. So, there’s this random dude, sitting in my living room watching our tv at 11:20pm. X then comes over to me and says “heyyy… So I’m going to bed. My friend is going to finish American Horror Story and then leave.”

He really doesn’t want some stranger unattended in the apartment while he sleeps.

I give an exhausted “really?” And they say “…what? I have to be up early tomorrow.” I say “Thats kind of weird…” and they look confused and say “it’s only weird if you make it weird…” I’m mentally exhausted, so I ask how much longer the episode is. Kind of getting the hint they go over and sit down and watch the rest of the episode with their friend, but they look annoyed.

If the ‘house rules’ say to notify people about guests, then he should have let everyone know.

I know I probably worded my thoughts in the most passive aggressive way possible, but I didn’t want to say “You invited someone over without us knowing and now he’s going to just be hanging in our living room watching TV at midnight? You’re being self-centered.” I know this dude is probably harmless, but it’s the lack of respectful communication and assumption making that’s bothering me. So I just want to check in… AITA?

It is definitely weird. How well does the roommate even know this guy? How can they trust him to be unattended in the apartment?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Who will lock up when the guy leaves?

This is really a safety concern.

It is just this simple.

Here is someone who says that the roommate knew what he did was wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person says that it was very inconsiderate.

This was weird, and it deserves a conversation for sure. You can’t have strangers hanging out in the apartment randomly.

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