He Helped A Struggling Friend By Buying His Necklace, But Later Flipped It For A Profit

Imagine having a friend who is really struggling financially. You end up buying something from them to help them out. If you later sold that item at a profit, would you keep the money or give it to your friend?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he didn’t see a problem with keeping the money.

Then, his wife talked to him and gave him a list of reasons why she thinks he messed up.

Keep reading to see if you agree with his wife or not.

AITA For making money off my financially struggling friend? A few weeks ago a close friend of mine messaged me about how he is having trouble with bill payments. He didn’t feel right asking me outright for money, so he offered a gold necklace that he had bought many many years ago. He said that most pawn shops were only offering him $1500 on average and doesn’t trust sites like Craigslist or Kijiji. So, he was asking for $1500.

I ended up giving him $1750 and a case of beer.

But he didn’t really want the necklace.

About a week later, I realized I dont really like the style of the necklace and its too flashy for me anyways. I put it up for sale on an online classified site and ended up selling it for $2200 to somebody who really loved it. Last night my wife asked me about the necklace and I told her what I did with it.

She really thinks he messed up.

She immediately got upset and asked me how I could possibly make money off of it knowing that our close friend is struggling and taking advantage of that fact to make a profit for myself. She asked how I could make a profit off a struggling friend who has lent us hundreds of dollars in the past without expecting repayment. She also argued that he may have wanted to buy that necklace back one day when he has the money.

But his friend had a completely different reaction.

I told my friend who sold me the necklace what I did. He was not upset at all, he says that at the time that necklace belonged to me and I can do whatever I want with it. Still, I genuinely do feel like a jerk. I’m thinking of taking the profit and giving it to my friend. So, AITA?

The important part is that his friend isn’t upset, but I do think the best thing to do would be to give the friend the money he made by selling the necklace.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks he should give his friend the money.

Another person explains why OP messed up.

Here’s another vote for giving the friend the profit.

Everyone thinks he should give his friend the money.

He knows what the right thing is to do, so he should just do it. Keeping the money when his friend needs it isn’t very kind. Considering his friend has helped him out in the past, he should do the same.

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