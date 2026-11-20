Man Finally Confronts His Neighbor After Four Years Of Late-Night Power Tool Noise
Noisy neighbors can be really annoying, especially when they are using power tools late at night.
What would you do if you had a neighbor who ran his power tools late at night almost every night for the past four years?
That is what the guy in this story endured, so he finally got tired of it and went over and yelled at the guy, at which point his neighbor promptly turned off his tools and went inside.
While it is easy to see how this would be annoying, he really should have talked to him calmly first. Read through the full story and see what you think.
Wondering how others would handle this joker
I live in a small, quiet town. I rent and there are 3 units on the property.
This seems like a great place to live.
A large house with two units and 2 single unit carriage houses. I live in one of the single units.
All the neighbors on this property are great. We hardly ever see or hear each other and it’s usually very peaceful.
How can someone think this is appropriate?
The problem is this guy next door. It’s a couple with two young children. The guy is doing some extremely loud, stupid thing late at night on a fairly regular basis.
Running some kind of power tool or another. Apparently his wife doesn’t mind and their little kids sleep is unaffected by it. I’m sure it has to be annoying to other neighbors as well.
This has been going on for four years?
He used to let his Harley Davidson idle in the driveway for 1/2 an hour at 7 am every morning but that eventually stopped and I figured maybe someone complained or called the cops.
Anyway, tonight he’s out there with some kind of loud, whining power tool, going at it at 10:48. He’s been doing this for the 4 years I’ve lived here, and I thought since he’s clearly ignorant, he needs it spelled out for him.
If this is the first time anyone asked him to stop, why go in so aggressively?
I walk out behind my house. He can’t see me because it’s dark and there’s a tree line between us. I wait for the tool to go off and I said “are you kidding us right now?! It’s 10:50. Stop!”
I hear his wife say something about saying it nicely and I said “stop!” Then the guy said something about ok, he’ll stop and then something else I couldn’t make out and I said “just stop!”
Any reasonable person would have asked nicely, at least for the first time.
And went back in my house. It stopped. I do realize that it could be considered extreme, but in my defense, how does someone not know that you can’t do that?
It’s insane. Genuinely interested to know how other people would approach this. Calling the cops isn’t my style.
Going in with guns blazing is just rude, honestly. The guy was clearly willing to change his behavior, so there was no need to go in yelling. What a jerk.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.
Any normal person would have said something much sooner.
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Here is someone who thinks he should call the cops.
Sound travels further than people expect. A simple conversation could have fixed this.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.
Why call the police? He already stopped.
This person thinks he should have asked nicely years ago. I agree.
Honestly, he was a bit of a jerk for going in aggressively like this. Why not ask nicely?
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