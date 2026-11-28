A Hotel Worker Gave a Guest a Free Upgrade to a Whirlpool Room for a Special Occasion—Then the Guest Demanded Compensation When the Jacuzzi Didn’t Work

When it comes to customer service, goodwill has a way of simply raising expectations.

One hotel worker wanted a guest’s special occasion to feel special, so she upgraded the guest from the most affordable room to something far nicer, with no added cost.

The guest was delighted at first, but checkout time brought a new surprise.

Turns out, the whirlpool in the room had been broken the entire time, and nobody on staff had flagged it.

Hours later, the guest called back with a demand that made the employee shake their head.

Keep reading for the full story.

Guest requests discount for complimentary upgrade So I am curious what others would do in this scenario. I had a guest who booked a standard room, which is the most affordable option at the hotel.

The front desk attendant made the mistake of trying to do something nice for the customer.

The guest was here for a special occasion. I figured, okay, might as well offer them an upgraded offer. I placed the guest in a room with a King bed as well as a whirlpool in the room, and it was an early check-in with no early check-in fee. They were happy with the upgrade with no additional charges.

But the room didn’t suit the customer as well as the employee thought.

The guest tells me at checkout that the jacuzzi did not work. There were no notes from staff reporting the issue prior to this conversation, so I told the guest I would pass it on to the team.

Now the guest is back — and they have some demands.

The guest calls back later, asking for some sort of money back or compensation due to the issues with the whirlpool. The room had no other issues. There is a separate bathroom with a shower and tub that worked properly. What would you do?

Sounds like this customer isn’t the most reasonable person.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user would have said something like this.

This customer should have spoken up sooner if they were so unhappy.

You snooze, you lose.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

This commenter would have said this to the customer.

The guest paid for the cheapest room in the building and walked out demanding a refund on a jacuzzi they never bought. Bold. Very bold, indeed.

That behavior is pretty much the equivalent of returning a free sample because you didn’t like the flavor.

You can’t get much better than free, but for some customers, it’s still not enough.

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