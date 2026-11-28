Woman Doesn’t Want To Rehome Her Mother’s Dogs After One Trips Her, But Her Brother Thinks They’re Too Much Of A Risk

Dogs can be great companions, but they can also be a real hazard, especially as the owner gets older.

What would you do if your mother had a dog she loved, but one day it accidentally tripped her and caused her to fall and get injured?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and now the brother wants to get rid of the dogs, but the sister thinks it is important to keep them since they help their mother so much.

Check out the full details of the story below and see what you think they should do.

AITAH for wanting my mom mental health Hello everyone, I wanted to ask you all a question.

This is awful.

Recently, my mother fell while taking the dogs outside. My mom loves all of her dogs, and they bring her a lot of happiness and help her cope with her depression. For some context, one of the dogs accidentally tripped her, which resulted in her fracturing her hip. She is currently in the hospital recovering.

It isn’t up to the brother.

My brother wants to remove the dog from the home. He was actually planning to go into the house himself and take the dogs away while my mom is still in the hospital. My mom has specifically asked us not to remove any of her dogs, so I told my brother that we are not going to do that.

She is willing to do a lot of work here.

Instead, I told him that from now on, I will be the one taking the dogs outside, so my mom doesn’t have to worry about getting hurt again. I am willing to take on that responsibility permanently if that’s what it takes to keep the dogs safe and allow my mom to keep the pets that mean so much to her.

The brother’s concerns are indeed valid.

I understand why my brother is concerned after what happened, and I don’t blame him for being worried about our mom. At the same time, this was an accident, and I don’t think removing a dog that brings our mom so much happiness is the right answer, especially when she has clearly expressed that she wants to keep them. AITA ?

The only thing that really matters is what the mother wants. If she is willing to keep the dogs and take the risk, that is up to her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

If the mother is mentally fit, it is up to her.

This commenter says not to let her brother take the dogs.

She could have tripped over anything, according to this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Accidents can happen.

Her brother undoubtedly just wants what is best for his mother.

This is up to the mother and nobody else.

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