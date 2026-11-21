A Man Gets Along Great With His Roommate Overall—Until Recurring Slipups Like Getting the Electric Shut Off Push Him Over the Edge

If you get along well with your roommate, you are very lucky, and you don’t want to do anything to ruin the relationship. Of course, no roommate will ever be perfect.

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, and while he is good friends with his roommate, he also gets annoyed with a few things from him.

Most significantly, his roommate isn’t very responsible and has now allowed the electricity to be shut off. To make it worse, his roommate doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about it, but it has ruined this guy’s day and is stressing him out. He really doesn’t know what to do about it.

Some of his complaints are legitimate, but he seems to let things get to him too much. Read through the full story and see what you think.

My Roommate Has Been Paying the Electric Wrong for Months. The Power Is Out. Hi y’all. I am so irritated atm. I don’t think my roommate is that bad, and we are close friends, but wow, I’m just in such a bad mood right now.

Let’s see what the issue might be.

Some context: I’m a young adult guy living with another young adult guy in a college town. This is my first apartment after moving out, and his second because of student stuff. He’s in college, has no job, and his parents pay for all of his stuff. I work and am applying to school semi-soon for part-time classes. I pay for my stuff from my paycheck.

Having different cleaning styles is very annoying.

There were some initial issues when we were first getting this apartment. I’m not going to go into detail because it was months ago and it’s been solved, but I was not as well informed on the situation as I should have been because he was not communicating, etc. This is kind of not a big deal, but it is an irritant. He doesn’t do his dishes. Like, ever. It makes it so I can’t cook or do dishes because everything’s full of dirty dishes, and all the dishes are used.

Now this is just irresponsible.

I’m not a perfect roommate either, so I’m not trying to be a complete jerk about this. It’s whatever, I guess. It’s something I can deal with. Anyway, the power was out this morning. We assumed it was because a storm had rolled through that night, but he texted me around 9 or 10 p.m. while I was at my internship that it was actually because he’s been paying the electric bill wrong for months.

He better get the electric turned on fast.

Apparently, the company didn’t transfer it over from his old apartment to this new one. I don’t even know how that happens or what to do about it, or how he didn’t know. It’s been months, so like…? Why did it only shut off now? Idk. I pay water and internet, we split rent, and his parents/him pay electric, for context. So, the power is fully out right now and has been all day.

There is no reason to let this keep him from going out if he wants to.

I’m writing this at 1:30 in the morning because I can’t sleep. He went out to hang out or do mini parties with a friend. I wanted to also party, but didn’t get the chance. Anyway, I struggle with sleeping without white noise-type stuff and without air movement. I also can’t cook or have a snack despite being hungry because the stove and microwave are off, and I can’t open the fridge/freezer.

Why would he need somewhere to stay?

I’m pretty much paycheck to paycheck right now and don’t want to spend the money I have in the bank on food because I’m trying to save for next month’s rent and Christmas and just having gas money. This is a first-world problem, maybe, but I’m so irritated. Honestly, what really hammers it down is that despite talking about this with multiple people, no one offered me a place to stay. Which, okay, I didn’t actively ask anyone, so that’s on me, and I know it. I’m just feeling bad right now, and admittedly, I’m not in dire straits, just a little uncomfortable and upset.

Honestly, he is making a bigger deal out of this than is needed.

My roommate is out with friends and comfortable with power even though he’s the one who messed up. I’m alone and didn’t get a chance to have a fun night to celebrate. And more than anything, he didn’t even offer a “my bad” or a quick “sorry” about this. What the heck am I even supposed to do?

There is no reason that he couldn’t go out and have fun. The only thing keeping him in his own apartment without power is himself. The actual issues with his roommate are pretty minor and could likely be solved with a simple conversation.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who says he should call his roommate’s parents.

How long is the electricity going to be off?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person thinks his roommate hasn’t paid the bill at all.

He needs to take a breath and not be so affected by this. He also needs to confront his roommate more directly (but calmly) to resolve the issues.

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