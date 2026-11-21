Employee Sees Kroger Managers Mocking A Disabled Co-Worker, Then Gets Fired After Exploding Over A Shopping Cart Shortage

Workplaces should treat employees with respect, especially those who need extra support.

In this story, an employee witnessed Kroger managers making cruel jokes about a coworker with a mental disability.

Not long after, he also found himself in a similar situation.

He felt overwhelmed while handling a massive shopping cart shortage with little help from management.

Some workplaces are just not worth it, no? Check out the full details below.

Management made fun of my coworker having a panic attack I used to work at a Kroger that had a gas station. One day, there was a girl working out there who had a mental disability. Something went wrong with the pump. And she thought she had accidentally charged a woman double for her gas. This messed her up so badly that it sent her into a full-scale panic attack.

This employee saw how management made fun of his disabled coworker.

Her boyfriend had to come get her and take her home. Because she ended up on the ground in the fetal position. I watched all this happen. When I went back into the store, management was standing by one of the registers. They were making fun of her for what happened and making cruel jokes.

Then, a week later, he was also fired from the job.

I was fired a week later after screaming at management in the middle of the store and begging for help. They complained that we didn’t have enough carts. Even though we had 30 people waiting for them.

He could only bring in 8 carts at a time, so people complained.

I was the only one out there bringing in carts, and I could bring in a maximum of eight at a time.

I’d bring in those eight, they’d get taken immediately. And then even more people would come in and complain that there were no carts. They finally sent some more people out there to help me manage the load.

Yikes! Mocking an employee who was struggling with mental disability is unacceptable.

Also, OP shouldn’t have been left to handle an overwhelming cart shortage alone.

Honestly, it sounds like this workplace and its management are something that should be avoided at all costs!

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Management in Kroger sucks, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s a sarcastic comment.

Seems like the only thing management knew how to handle was passing the blame.

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