A Woman With a Tremor Was Eating Breakfast at a Motel—So She Was Mortified When a Stranger Kept Insisting on Feeding Her After Being Told “No”

Good intentions can still land badly, especially when you offer help to someone who never asked for it.

One older woman was on vacation with her husband, eating breakfast in their motel’s dining room. She lived with a medical condition that made her body shake.

She was self-conscious about it, but she was able to manage well enough on her own.

The situation turned absurd when a perfect stranger approached her table and insisted on feeding her — and she wasn’t taking no for an answer.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for refusing to be fed? My husband and I were recently on vacation and eating breakfast in the motel dining room. I am 62 years old, in a wheelchair, and have a medical condition that causes my body to shake. I don’t make a mess of myself or my plate, but I take my time and eat slowly.

She doesn’t like to draw attention to this condition, which is precisely what made what happened next so mortifying.

I’m self-conscious about my condition and will eat with my back to people and try to be as discreet as possible. While I was eating, a young woman approached our table and mentioned that she was a certified nursing assistant and said she had noticed me shaking as I was eating.

The woman couldn’t believe the words that came out of her mouth next.

The girl then asked if she could FEED me!! I was absolutely mortified and embarrassed! I told her that I appreciated it, but I can feed myself.

But this presumptuous stranger wasn’t about to take no for an answer.

She then sat down at my table, took my fork and knife, and began to cut up my food into bite-size pieces. I told her nicely again that I didn’t need help. She kept sitting there, stating that she didn’t mind at all and wanted to help.

That’s when the woman was forced to get a little more aggressive.

I finally took my fork back and told her that I DID NOT need help. I was more direct that time, and she finally left the table. I could tell that I hurt her feelings. So, be honest with me, AITA for refusing to let someone “help” me?

Is it this other woman’s first day on earth? Good grief.

Redditors are sure to have a lot to say about this one.

This nursing assistant may have thought she was doing a good deed, but her execution managed to mangle any goodwill.

This situation would set anyone’s “stranger danger” alarms ringing.

What happened here is just plain absurd.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

Asking someone if they need help is fine, but when they refuse, you have to listen.

The stranger may have had a nursing assistant’s training, but she seemed to have the manners of a child. No well-adjusted person waltzes up to a complete stranger’s table and insists on cutting up their food.

One polite “no thank you” should have been enough to send this stranger back to her own table, but when that didn’t work, this woman had every right to make a bigger scene.

Good intentions don’t excuse clumsy execution.

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