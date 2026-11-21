Mom Gives Her Daughter’s New Holiday Dress To Her Sister Without Asking, Then Calls Her Selfish For Wanting It Returned

Sharing clothes with siblings is one thing. Discovering that your mother has secretly given away something you bought with your own money is another matter entirely.

One 22-year-old college student is questioning whether she’s being selfish after a disagreement over a brand-new dress turned into a family argument.

Because she lives away from home and has limited storage space, the student left a particularly fancy dress in her wardrobe at her parents’ house.

She hadn’t even worn it yet and was looking forward to saving it for the holidays.

But while she was busy with college, her mother apparently decided the dress would look better on someone else.

Without asking permission, she gave it to the student’s younger sister to wear to a party.

When the student finally discovered what had happened, she expected a fairly straightforward conversation about getting her belongings back.

Instead, she found herself producing receipts to prove ownership while her family accused her of being selfish.

AITAH for asking my mom and not to touch my wardrobe in my absence? I (22f), live away from home but, I do come occasionally 1-2 times a month or so. I have been especially busy with college these days and couldn’t come home for a couple of months. Previously, I had bought a dress and kept it at home, cuz I don’t think I have enough space at my place to keep it in a good condition. I didn’t wear that yet. It was brand new and a little bit more fancy than what I usually wear and I was looking forward to wearing it on the holidays, after my college year ends.

Sounds special.

My mom (45), for some reason, decided that it would be better if my sister (20) wears it. She took it out of my wardrobe and gave it to my sis to wear it for a party they were going. Mind you, I wasn’t at home and was totally unaware of the situation. When I came here and found out about what happened, I confronted my sister. She said she didn’t know that I bought it for myself and that mom told her that SHE picked this dress for my sis, PERSONALLY..

Oh no she didn’t.

So this dress (THAT I BOUGHT MYSELF) was never mine and even if I wanted to wear it so badly, I should get over it. This hit a nerve and I kept showed her all the receipts and details, as a direct and final attempt at proving my claim and she insisted that I should still let my sister wear it because, it’s good to share stuff with your siblings. My sister, also said that I should let her keep this dress.

WHY?!

I refused and kept arguing with them over what I thought was right from my pov. The situation escalated and she and my mom said that I was selfish because of that. Even my father agreed with her and said that I should be more open minded. AITAH?

The college student is not wrong for expecting her family to respect her belongings, regardless of whether those belongings are stored in her parents’ house.

She purchased the dress herself, had specific plans to wear it and never gave anyone permission to borrow or keep it.

Her mother crossed a boundary by taking it from her wardrobe and presenting it to her younger daughter as though it were a gift.

The sister may have initially believed the dress was intended for her, but that misunderstanding should have ended once the actual owner explained the situation and provided proof of purchase.

Continuing to insist she should keep it because siblings ought to share only makes the disagreement more unreasonable.

Sharing is a choice, not something family members get to demand whenever they want another person’s possessions.

The father’s suggestion that his daughter should be more open-minded also misses the point.

Ultimately, this isn’t about refusing to share a dress. It’s about being expected to surrender something she owns simply because her family decided someone else should have it.

This person says NTA.

But this person says ESH.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

This person has a good point/question.

Apparently, her mom confused her wardrobe with a giveaway rack.

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