A Woman Rescued and Raised Four Orphaned Kittens—Only to Discover Her Best Friend Was Taking Full Credit for the Entire Story

Helping rescue a litter of abandoned kittens is the kind of heartwarming story most people would be happy to share. But apparently, one woman decided the story would be even better if she made herself the hero.

A 32-year-old is questioning whether she overreacted after discovering that her childhood best friend had been taking credit for something deeply personal.

Shortly after losing her beloved cat, the woman and her boyfriend discovered four kittens near their backyard shed.

When the mother cat disappeared, they stepped in to care for the babies, eventually finding loving homes for them.

Her best friend, whom she’d known since childhood, happily adopted two.

Everything seemed wonderful until the woman attended a kitten yoga event at her friend’s dance studio.

There, she discovered that her friend had apparently been telling everyone she’d rescued and raised the kittens herself.

And when confronted with the truth, the woman didn’t exactly keep her frustration to herself.

AITA for confronting my friend in front of her dance studio friends on her telling MY story and passing it off as her own? To give some back story, my friend and I have been best friends since we were 5 years old. We’re both now 32. Now, about what’s going on. In March, my cat passed away. It was devastating to me and my boyfriend (we live together), and as my boyfriend was digging a grave in the backyard, he found kittens that a stray had by our shed and we started keeping an eye on them. We did call our vet as well as the Humane Society, who recommended that if mom is still around (she was), and as long as they looked healthy, we should not disturb them, and so we didn’t.

Leave those babies alone!

After three weeks, mom never came back. We do live in the country with plenty of wildlife, as well as a busy road near our home, so who knows. We kept checking on them from a distance, but their cries became louder and louder, and after waiting over a day with no sign of mom, we took them in. I have experience with raising kittens and taught my boyfriend how to do so when I was at work. And no, mom never came back – we checked every day.

Sounds like you’re just trying to help.

I started sending out feelers of who would want a one of the four kittens as I felt too emotionally raw from losing my cat to bring in another one quite soon. My best friend decided to take two of them and I was overjoyed as I know she would do great with them. When I dropped them off, I was completely emotional, crying and everything as I grew quite attached to them. She gave me a hug and said that she would be taking them to the dance studio she attends as they would be beginning kitten yoga, and this would help socialize them. I said I wasn’t sure initially if I’d go, but then changed my mind and decided to show up. I never signed up for a class with this studio, which my friend has been going to for over a year, so no one really knows me or has me on any social media, which is where I posted my journey with the kittens.

Good context…

When I went, I ran over to the kittens, who jumped on me while purring, and while I was cuddling them one of the studio members walked up to pet them as well and said, “Isn’t it just great what ‘friend’ did for them?” I said, “Yes, I knew I could trust her.” She looked at me confused and asked what I meant and I said, “Well, I fostered them until they were ready,” to which the studio member continued looking at me confused. She then told me that ‘friend’ took them in and raised them – using the same exact story I shared with my friends through texts and messages.

Huh?

Before I could even respond coherently, she pulled out her phone to show me photos ‘friend’ sent their studio group chat, which were all photos I sent my friend and posted online. I became irate. I walked over to my friend and called her out on it with others standing nearby, and she asked if we could talk about it later. I said bye to the kittens and left. I don’t know what happened after I left. Call it grief, overreacting, selfishness, not getting the recognition I deserve… But something snapped in me. I do feel bad, but why would someone do this?

The woman’s anger is understandable, particularly because the kitten rescue was intertwined with the grief of losing her own cat.

She and her boyfriend invested considerable time and emotional energy into caring for the animals, and she trusted her longtime friend enough to give her two of them.

Discovering that her friend had apparently taken credit for the entire experience, even sharing photographs that weren’t hers, would understandably feel like a betrayal.

However, confronting her publicly at the dance studio may not have been the most productive response.

While the initial shock explains her reaction, a private conversation might have provided an opportunity to understand why her friend misrepresented the situation.

There could be missing context, although the studio member’s account certainly suggests something more deliberate than a simple misunderstanding.

The friend deserves an opportunity to explain herself, but that doesn’t mean the woman must overlook what happened.

Ultimately, the issue isn’t about receiving praise for rescuing kittens. It’s about honesty and trust in a friendship spanning nearly three decades.

This person says liars don’t deserve to not be humiliated.

This person says OP is absolutely in the right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this person says the whole thing is wildly bizarre.

She gave her best friend two kittens, but apparently her friend adopted the backstory, too.

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