A Man’s Neighbor Smokes In His Condo And The Secondhand Smoke Is Causing Him To Have Health Issues

If you’ve ever lived with or even NEAR someone who smokes inside their home, you know how absolutely GROSS it is.

And if you are a person who does not smoke, it can really affect your living situation…and even your health.

In today’s story, a man opened up about how his neighbor’s smoking habit is causing him to get sick inside his condo.

This sounds awful!

Take a look at what he had to say.

Secondhand smoke is making me physically ill in my own condo. “I own one unit in a two-unit condominium in Massachusetts.

Yuck!

The other unit owner smokes cigarettes downstairs, and smoke is infiltrating my living space. This has become a significant health issue for me. Exposure causes substantial sinus and respiratory irritation, headaches, congestion, sneezing, and other physical symptoms. Once my sinuses become sufficiently irritated, the symptoms can persist even after I’m away from the smoke or the air quality improves.

I have a letter from my treating physician explicitly documenting that I require a smoke-free living environment as a reasonable accommodation because of a medical condition worsened by secondhand smoke. The situation is particularly complicated because the other unit owner and I are also the condominium’s two trustees, with equal authority.

This doesn’t sound good…

The person whose smoking is causing the problem is therefore also one of the two people responsible for making decisions about the building and addressing common-area issues. This creates an inherent conflict and makes it difficult to get meaningful action through the condominium’s governance structure. I’m trying to get the problem addressed, but I don’t have the financial resources to pursue expensive litigation or pay thousands of dollars in attorney fees. I’m interested in hearing from people who have found ways to resolve similar situations without having to fund a lawsuit themselves. I’d particularly like to hear about:

– How did you successfully get smoke infiltration to stop?

– Did you hire an indoor air quality professional or building-envelope specialist? Was it effective?

– How did you get an uncooperative neighbor, condo association, HOA, or landlord to take responsibility?

– Have you successfully obtained a reasonable accommodation or enforced a smoke-free housing requirement?

– Have you dealt with a condominium governance deadlock where the other owner was equally empowered to make decisions?

– Were there ways to escalate the situation without having to fund a lawsuit yourself? Legal aid, fair housing organizations, government agencies, or administrative enforcement?

– What documentation or steps made the biggest difference? I’m not looking for advice to simply buy an air purifier, open windows, or try to tolerate it. I’m trying to find a way to actually eliminate the smoke exposure in my home. I’d especially appreciate hearing from other owner-occupants in small condominiums who have navigated similar situations, particularly where the usual channels for resolving building issues aren’t working.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is nasty!

It sounds like he might have to move…

Because there might not be anything he can do about this!

He’s stuck in a really frustrating situation!