A Man Joked With His Boss About Not Getting Overtime—Then His Boss Took It Literally and Warned of Potential Layoffs

I guess some people can’t take a joke, huh…?

You can say that again.

And let’s just say that this joke backfired in spectacular fashion!

A worker shared his story below about how a simple joke to his boss went off the rails in a hurry.

Read on and check out what happened.

Boss just gave a veiled threat of redundancy if we don’t keep overachieving… “I work in a team of 4. We have daily targets/quotas to fulfill. Recently we have been hitting those targets and them some. Because of this, we have been without overtime for a few weeks. With the festive season coming up, spending is ramped up.

They want more work!

This morning a colleague and I asked him casually if overtime would be back any time soon. I work in a massive company with places all over the world, so my boss is a small cog in a very large machine. Basically he is not the one who calls the shots ultimately. He answers to a boss.

Anyway, he said to us that because we had been over achieving, there was no demand for overtime (which makes sense). We joked about cutting down our effort to only just fill our quota to basically manufacture overtime demand. It was a joke.

Uh oh…

He turned dead serious and said, “well, you can play that game, but chances are it will lead to layoffs”. Man… We were joking. You used to be one of us and he’s gone fully corporate.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

And this individual weighed in.

Whoops!

Sorry about that!

It sounds like this guy needs to lighten up…

I guess his boss doesn’t have a very good sense of humor…