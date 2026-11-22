Man Feels Unwelcome At His Girlfriend’s Family Christmas After Her Mom Continues Treating Her Ex-Husband Like Family

Sometimes the hardest part of a relationship is acclimating with your partner’s family.

One man was happily together with his girlfriend, and her kids liked having him around. Even her ex-husband was friendly.

His girlfriend’s mother, however couldn’t let go of her adoration for her ex-son-in-law — and he was starting to feel like an intruder in the family.

Soon he began to wonder if he would ever be welcome.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being extremely uncomfortable?! My GF (36F) and I (41M) have been together for 1 year. She was previously married for almost 10 years and has 2 children.

Things have moved on fairly well, with one notable exception.

My GF and her ex-husband have officially divorced and are happy with everything, and they have great communication involving their kids. The ONLY person who has a hard time is my GF’s mom.

His girlfriend’s mom doesn’t seem to want to make room for anyone else in her life.

She told me, “He will ALWAYS be her son-in-law.” She scoffs and gives me “disgusted” looks whenever the kids want me to pick them up or take pictures together.

Her devotion to the ex even extended into holiday planning.

The ex-husband is in a relationship now, and my girlfriend’s mom is going to buy him Christmas presents. Yet it was like pulling teeth to convince her mom to get me something for Christmas. (I don’t need or want anything, but still.) I’m just feeling VERY uncomfortable and not feeling “part of the family” with the way she is acting.

This is no way to make someone feel welcome.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter questions why his girlfriend isn’t doing more to stop the behavior.

There’s definitely larger forces at play here.

Ultimately, this may be something she’s going to have to tolerate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

It’s time for her girlfriend’s mother to move on.

Disgusted looks over a photo with the kids isn’t exactly subtle, so he’s right to pick up on the negative energy.

A year in, he deserves to feel like he belongs, and nobody in that family seems in a hurry to make him feel like he does.

He shouldn’t have to earn a seat at a table he’s already sitting at.

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