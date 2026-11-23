A Man Thinks He’s Helping A Cashier When He Tells Him To Leave The Grocery Store Where He Used To Work, But His Girlfriend Points Out That The Cashier Might Need The Job

Once you’ve left a job you hated, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to stay.

For one man, that was the grocery store job he’d had for nearly two years in high school.

He stopped in with his girlfriend one day and got to talking with the cashier about the old manager, which reminded him how much he’d hated working there.

When the cashier rolled his eyes like he agreed, the man figured he’d do him a favor and tell him to get out while he could.

It wasn’t until they got to the car that his girlfriend told him that he was insensitive to say something like that.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

AITA for telling a cashier he should leave his job? I worked at this grocery store while in high school for nearly 2 years. I haven’t had many other jobs, but it was the absolute worst job experience I’ve ever had. The management was god-awful, and the pay was not good. After leaving and getting a different job, I realized that it’s possible to enjoy work. While working there, I never realized how much of a **** job it really was. So here’s where my girlfriend thinks I was an *******.

At the register, he made small talk with the cashier.

We go into the grocery store, and it’s dead slow inside. Once we get our stuff, we head to the cash register. This guy working the cash register bags our stuff, and I start to make small talk. I say I used to work here, and we talk about the old manager. I then tell him that this was the worst job I’ve ever had, and he rolls his eyes in agreement. I say that I worked here for nearly 2 years and that he should get the **** out of here as soon as possible. He tells me he’s been there for 3 years and then kind of falls silent.

After that, things were pretty weird.

It gets a little awkward, and then we leave. In the car, my girlfriend tells me that I was insensitive and being an *******. I felt as though I saw myself when I worked there and wanted to give advice and say that there are plenty of other jobs that are miles better than this one. She said I don’t know what position he’s in. I thought he was in high school, but she said he could have been older and needed that job. AITA?

Oh no! It’s clear he didn’t mean anything by it, but maybe you shouldn’t say things like that.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This person thinks he was wrong for giving advice.

According to this comment, he should’ve been more specific.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

And here’s another reader who thinks he should’ve kept his advice to himself.

He probably should’ve quit talking while he was ahead.

For all he knows, the cashier likes working there and just didn’t care for the old manager.

But then again, maybe the guy had already thought about leaving, and hearing that someone else was glad they did might’ve helped.

Either way, next time he should just say he’s so much happier at his new job and leave it at that.