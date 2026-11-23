Babysitting His Brother Was Testing His Patience, But When Their Mom Suggested Ignoring The Annoying Behavior, He Followed Her Advice By Ignoring His Sibling Completely Instead Of Engaging

Sibling babysitting can test anyone’s patience when one child refuses to stop bothering the other.

This sibling was told exactly how to handle his annoying little brother.

Instead of loosely following the advice, he treated it like a strict command.

Check out how this tiny family drama played out.

Mom’s babysitting advice. “My brother was 8 years old. I had to babysit him for 3 hours and once he got on my nerves so badly I just pretended he didn’t exist.

Kids, right?

He was almost in tears asking me to “Please remember him.” Once I eventually acknowledged his presence by breaking character and laughing, but I continued to act in a dismissive manner.

Sorry, Mom…

Mom was upset that I took her “Just ignore him when he bothers you” advice too seriously.”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader chimed in.

Another person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

The babysitter followed her mom’s advice so literally that her little brother started begging to be remembered.

Once the joke was revealed, Mom realized her instructions needed a little more detail.

That kid got temporarily deleted from the family server.