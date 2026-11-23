A Family Loves Their New Home, But They Get Anxious Every Time Their Son Makes A Sound Because Of How Their Upstairs Neighbor Reacts

Living with a toddler can bring all sorts of new experiences into your life.

For one couple that meant noise complaints from the upstairs neighbor.

As odd as it may sound, it all started when their son began learning to crawl and walk.

From the start, she would bang on the floor whenever she thought he was too loud. Then one night, while he was running around, they heard her yell for the noise to stop.

Well, when she banged on the floor again a day or two later, they sent her a text explaining where the noise was coming from and asking her to talk to them if it bothered her.

Read on to see what happened next.

Renting with kids My partner, my 16-month-old, and I moved into the ground floor of a two-family house in March. The tenant who lives upstairs has lived here for ten years. Around the two-month mark of living in the house, when my son was learning to crawl and walk, she started banging on the floor whenever his crawling/walking was, I guess, too loud.

Then, the woman kicked it up a notch.

She began banging more and more frequently, and one night, when he was running around/playing, we heard her screaming from upstairs, “Please stop with the banging,” almost sounding like she was having a mental breakdown. A day or two later, she banged on the floor while my son was running, so we texted her, letting her know that the sound she was hearing was our one-year-old being a one-year-old, and we would not and could not stop him from normal one-year-old behaviors. She claimed the banging wasn’t meant to be aggressive and that it was her letting us know the sound was traveling/disruptive.

The whole thing has left them really uncomfortable in their own home.

She also brought up being woken up by his crying at 3 a.m. one night. We asked for open communication moving forward rather than banging on the floor at us, and she has not reached out but has had a few outbursts since then. We love living here, but we now feel immense anxiety anytime our child makes a noise and basically feel like prisoners in our home. Has anyone else had a similar experience? Any tips on what to do? Opinions on whether we’re at fault for anything?

Wow! That’s enough to make anyone feel like that.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this dilemma.

This person thinks she may need to get the landlord involved.

Even if she does have good hearing…

Here’s a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

And this reader thinks the neighbor is wrong for this one.

They’ve done nothing wrong here, but there may not be an easy way to handle this.

On one hand, the neighbor does have a point. Getting woken up at 3 AM to crying would annoy most people.

However, what does she expect them to do? Young kids cry and make noise.

At this point, they need to try to give her an apology or a peace offering, and if that doesn’t work, they may have to call the landlord.

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