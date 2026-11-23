Woman Is Freaked Out When She Discovers What Her Supervisor Looks At Online, But She’s Not Sure Reporting Him To HR Was The Best Thing To Do

Imagine starting a job at a new company. You meet your supervisor, and he seems perfectly nice and professional.

What would you do if you discovered something about his personal life that made you really uncomfortable working with him? Would you assume that it’s no big deal at work, or would you complain to HR?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she immediately told HR. Now, she is no longer working at that company, and she’s wondering if she overreacted.

I think she made the right decision. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA For Reporting My Supervisor For Misconduct? This happened a few months ago while I was interning at a hardware startup that I won’t name. I was matched to the company for a “Winternship” through a program that matches minority women engineers with tech internships at startups. The VC firm pays generously, the startup gets an engineer for a month, I get something nice for my resume: everyone wins.

She noticed something when she talked to the supervisor.

Well, my intern project involved working on a network router that the company was planning to ship this summer. We were ‘Dogfooding’ them i.e. using them in our own office for our own wifi. One day I was debugging an issue and asked my supervisor to come in for help. I explained the issue, we discussed ways to debug it, we figured out what it was, and he left for lunch. After he left I looked at Wireshark and saw that a device had connected to the router when he came into the room and disconnected after he left. I’ll spare the details but I noticed that his phone had connected to the router and was syncing his Reddit accounts with usernames in plaintext.

She discovered something that freaked her out.

When I went home that night I looked into one of the accounts and saw that it was a frequent commenter on adult subreddits that feature women of my ethnicity. I was so freaked out that I drafted an email to HR the next day explaining that I can’t report to my supervisor anymore knowing he frequents such a place. HR agreed and my supervisor disappeared and was replaced with someone else (a woman) for the remainder of my internship.

Now, she’s second guessing her decision.

At the time I was really upset and disgusted but now I’m wondering if I made the right call. My supervisor was nothing but professional and kind to me and I wonder if I acted too soon without thinking. My friends insist that I did the right thing but I’m starting to doubt myself. AITA?

I think she made the right call. Her supervisor did seem professional, but she wouldn’t have felt comfortable working with him after what she discovered.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she overreacted.

Another person thinks her title is misleading.

This person doesn’t think she should’ve snooped on him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Another person thinks she really messed up.

Snooping on her supervisor may not have been the best decision, but if she wasn’t overreacting, I don’t think HR would’ve taken any action. I guess I’m in the minority here, but after knowing what she knew, I can understand why she’d want to work with a different supervisor.

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