A Man Was Offered $130k for a Job Position—So the Company Withdrew Its Offer the Moment He Attempted to Negotiate
Companies should reward strong candidates instead of lowballing their salary expectations
In this story, a man went through several interview rounds and plant visits and received a job offer.
The salary offer was $130k, so he said he’d think about it since the position was advertised for much higher than that.
The recruiter pressured him to accept this offer, but when he didn’t say yes right away, they withdrew the offer.
Whoa! Do you think that was fair? Check out the full details below.
Rejected because I wouldn’t say yes before I saw the offer.
I was interviewed for a company after several rounds of interviews and plant visits.
The salary range was $130k to $155k when I applied.
I was told I was the top candidate, had more experience than they expected, and had more qualifications.
The recruiter then wanted me to say I’d take $130k.
This man was being convinced to take the offer, but he said he’d think about it first.
I said I would consider it, but I might want to negotiate some other aspects if that was the case.
How could I be the top candidate and exceed all the requirements but still only be offered the bottom of the range?
They wanted me to give up on all negotiating.
I said I would consider anything they put in front of me, but I wanted to see the entire offer.
So the employer pulled the offer.
They convinced the client I was overqualified and would leave too quickly, and pulled the soon-to-be offer.
Even though I had stayed with my last employer for two decades.
Clearly, a job hopper, they said. 🙄
My sweet revenge is that I got another job in a couple of weeks with better benefits but similar pay.
It’s been four months, and I see they just reposted the same role again.
Wow! The company seemed willing to lose a highly qualified candidate over a little salary negotiation.
I think OP was right not to accept their offer too quickly.
The fact that he found another job with better benefits in just a few weeks meant he really deserved better.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
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This user shares their personal thoughts.
Short and sensible.
Here’s another positive remark.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.
Lol. Here’s a petty idea…
You did the right thing, says this one.
When you know your worth, you stop giving people discounts.
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