Woman Says Her Neighbors’ Constantly Noisy Kids Have Made Her Apartment So Miserable That She Dreads Coming Home

Living in an apartment has some serious downsides, and one of them is that you often have to hear your neighbors and their kids.

That was the case for the woman in this story, and the neighbor’s kids were so loud that it was driving her crazy.

She now leaves the apartment whenever she can just to get some peace and quiet, but she doesn’t want to have to live this way.

It doesn’t make sense that she hasn’t reported them to the landlord yet. Take a look at the full details below and see what you think.

Can’t sleep, can’t focus, can’t meditate, can’t take it anymore I’ve moved in an apartment space for about 4 months now, and my neighbors’ kids scream so much left and right.

She can’t even relax in her own home.

I don’t even know why it’s happening, but it’s making me get really annoyed, and I almost snapped just now. I do leave to go to classes or study at the library, and honestly that’s done wonders for me mentally since I really don’t want to go back to my place for as long as possible.

Sleep is important.

But when I realized my academic performance tanked a bit, I thought it was because maybe I need to sleep a little bit more, since I don’t get the full 8 hours recommended, and it honestly is the amount that keeps me energized. But I always end up waking up earlier than I need to anyway because the kids are all screaming up, down, left, and right in the most literal sense possible.

It is really impacting every aspect of her life.

I also need to do my daily prayers, and it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to finish all of them, but when I went into the living room while the screaming was ongoing, I could still hear a lot of screaming during my first prayer. That was what set me off because if I can’t even get through some religious practices in the morning, then that’s just sad and cruel.

There are no easy solutions.

Even when I’m just going to the bathroom I can hear the screaming. Even while I’m writing this post, I can hear the high pitched screaming that makes me feel like I have a new psychiatric illness I wouldn’t have imagined. I know the general advice is to get ear plugs or move, but I have constant ear infections that need to get checked out, so I don’t want to destroy my ears anymore than they already are, and I don’t have the money to move out, nor is there a place that I can easily find myself moving to.

Why hasn’t she reported it to the landlord?

I’m actually losing my mind, and I’m sure there’s something incoherent to my rambling but at the end of the day I just want the screaming to STOP! What do I do?

This seems like an obvious situation where reporting the neighbor to the landlord would make sense. Record the noise and just keep reporting it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

No, this would be escalating too far.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This could cause more problems.

Getting complaints filed is essential.

She should have been recording this and reporting it to the landlord all along.

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