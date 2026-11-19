He Was Upset With His Little Sister, So He Left Her at a Local Park by Herself

Siblings don’t always get along. In fact, it often seems like siblings go out of their way to try to annoy each other.

In this story, one little girl is picking on her big brother. He gets pretty annoyed by it, so when they’re at a local park together, he leaves assuming she’ll find her own way home.

Now, his mom is mad at him, but he thinks she’s overreacting. Is she, or did he really mess up?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for leaving my sister at the park? Today I (m16) took my sister Aly (f9) to the park because our mum asked me to as she was busy. The park is literally one block and one road away from our house and there is a zebra crossing so it’s not dangerous but Aly is not allowed to go by herself. I don’t usually mind taking her but Aly was being a brat this time and I was getting really annoyed with her.

This would be annoying.

She parrots anything our mum says like recently I dyed my hair red and mum said it looked stupid and attention-seeking so Aly has been repeating that to me this whole week.

At the park she was saying it again and then out of nowhere she also said ‘Mum doesn’t love you anyway, she only loves me’. So I think mum must have said that to her too. I was really angry but I didn’t want to yell at Aly or anything so I just left.

I walked away through this little crop of trees on the other side of the park so I knew she wouldn’t follow me because she’s scared of the trees. I figured she would go home because she knew the way.

But she didn’t go home.

I didn’t feel like going home until a couple of hours later (getting dark now because it’s evening) and then I learn Aly hasn’t come home yet. We go straight back to the park and find Aly hiding out under the climbing frame because she’s scared but she isn’t hurt or anything. When we get home mum screams at me for about an hour about how irresponsible that was and how I have traumatised Aly for life and how we’re lucky she wasn’t kidnapped or murdered.

He thinks his mom overreacted.

I’m sorry she was scared and I said so but I don’t see why she couldn’t have walked home and I think mum is being a bit crazy. We don’t live in a bad neighbourhood where bad people live on every street corner. Mum said that if I thought it was so safe then I could go sleep at the park tonight and she sent me upstairs to pack a bag. I don’t think she’s actually going to come and check to see if I’m going or not. AITA?

No, he should not have left his little sister alone at the park. I get that she was being annoying, but it was still the wrong. thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows he messed up.

Another person points out the danger.

This person thinks he’s really lucky.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Another person points out that younger siblings are always annoying.

He was in charge of watching his little sister while she was at the park. Making sure she was safe was his responsibility, and he just left! That’s definitely the wrong thing to do.

His mom is right. It was dangerous. Hopefully, he’ll never do that again. I’m glad his sister is okay.

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