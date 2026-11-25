A Man’s Neighbors Won’t Stop Bothering Him And His Family And He’s Had Enough Of It

Everybody has their breaking point.

Yes, each person’s limit is different, but we all have that point of no return where we’ve had enough and we’re not gonna take it anymore.

And it sounds like the guy you’re about to hear from is there right now!

Check out what he had to say about why he’s completely done with dealing with his awful neighbors.

I feel like we’ve hit the crossroads. “My wife (40f), I (39m), and our 2 children (2.5m /6monthF) live in a secluded cul de sac behind a movie theater with 7 other houses and about 30 other plots of land that were never built on. It is very quiet. Everyone stays to themselves for the most part. We had a couple that moved out last summer. They had two little girls and a boy. The neighbors that I’m getting to had a pretty good bond with this family. The three of our houses are all backed up to each other and our backyards are fenced off, think like a pizza. We’ve never been close with either of them.

Uh oh…

The neighbor with the kids moved and immediately the older neighbor decided we were their new family. Constantly texting about the way our house is set up, about the dogs barking while they are outside, and our garden stealing pollinating insects from their garden. Also, they can see into our windows from their backyard. They are not shy or discreet about looking in. They yell into our home for our kids to come to the window to say hello. It’s uncomfortable to say the least. We don’t want to walk around our home in our pajamas because these guys were constantly looking in our place. Along with the multiple trail cams pointing towards our yard and home.

This is over the top…

When my daughter was born back in February, we weren’t even home from the hospital a day and they showed up at our front door wanting to come in and I turned them away. My wife had a C-section. My baby was brand new. We had grandparents that hadn’t even met our new baby. Then send nasty texts about how ungrateful we are and that it’s their right. We were never close to begin with. Nothing more than talking some sports with the husband maybe once a week while doing yard work. Since that day I turned them away, it seemed like the wife has had a bone to pick. Tonight my wife was gardening and she threw some green peppers over the fence into the field behind the two of our houses and one accidentally landed in her backyard. I let her husband know what had happened because they have a puppy. I didn’t send it in the group chat, and the husband hadn’t communicated with the wife.

These people LOVE drama.

She sent me a text message insinuating that we tried to poison her dog with a green pepper that was bad from our garden. Apparently, at sometime in her life, someone threw poisoned steaks into her yard, but she caught it before the dog ate it. When I tell her I told her husband immediately she turned it into “well, you didn’t tell ME.” So, I apologized passively aggressively… “sorry that your husband didn’t relay the message” and that I was beyond offended with the thought that she thinks I would poison her dog. Things just keep getting worse and worse with these people and I don’t know what to do. No one has broken any laws. They are just odd and say weird stuff but I’m convinced that they’re trying to get back at us for not allowing them to be the neighbor grandparents, which is weird in itself to me. There is more to it as well. They’ve told us what we can and can’t grow on our own property. We wanted to make some changes to our fence and they came out and told us we can’t do that because it obstructs their way to their fence line.

It never ends with these people!

They’re nosy as can be. We had a neighbor move in where the original family I was talking about moved out from and the guy told me the first day he moved in. It was nothing but 21 questions from them. They are also the first family to move into this neighborhood 23 years ago. So the first out of 7 families here. They’re in their early 60s. I want to go scorched earth on them. My wife wants me to be cool and keep the peace. I want to be moved within 3 years so my kids go to a better school district.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, one thing is for sure…

These people SUCK.

No doubt about it!

These neighbors have WAY too much time on their hands…