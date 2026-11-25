She Pulled Her Daughter From Her Sister’s Care Over A Relationship With Her Ex, And Her Family Wants Her To Drop It

Family relationships can become complicated when trust and romantic relationships get mixed together.

The following story involves a woman who trusted her sister and let her babysit her 2-year-old daughter.

She eventually discovered that her sister had secretly been involved with her ex-boyfriend.

She felt betrayed, so she no longer felt comfortable letting her babysit her child.

Uh oh! Sounds like a huge family drama. Read the full story below.

AITA for banning my sister from babysitting my daughter after she got with my ex? I’m using fake names for obvious reasons. I’m Mia (27F), my sister is Brianna (30F), and my ex is Jake (29M). I have a 2-year-old daughter with Jake. We broke up for good a few months ago and have been coparenting fine.

This woman trusted her sister with her daughter.

Brianna has always been super involved with my daughter. She’s babysitting, buying gifts, and calling her her little best friend. I genuinely trusted her. Last weekend, at a family dinner, Brianna showed up with Jake. And then she made some weird speech about how people need to stop being jealous when others find happiness.

She learned that her sister and her ex-boyfriend got together when they were broken up.

I asked what her problem was, and she basically admitted they’ve had feelings for each other for years. Apparently, they hooked up during a month Jake and I were broken up. Then kept talking behind my back after we got back together. She was at my baby shower, in the delivery room, and held my daughter before I did. All while secretly wanting my boyfriend. It was actually insane behavior.

She confronted her sister and told her she wouldn’t let her babysit again.

When I confronted her, she cried and said she didn’t want to lose her niece. My mom says I should get over it because technically Jake and I were broken up when they first hooked up. Now, Brianna and Jake are officially together, and she still expects to babysit my daughter like nothing happened. I said no until I’m comfortable with it. My mom says I’m using my child to punish my sister because I’m jealous.

Yikes! For me, her sister’s behavior was a huge betrayal.

Even though they were broken up then, it’s not appropriate for her sister to entertain and have a relationship with OP’s ex.

It’s totally understandable that she does not want her sister to babysit her daughter anymore.

Trust takes time to rebuild, and her sister shouldn’t expect everything to go back to normal overnight.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and sincere.

Here’s an honest opinion.

She broke your trust, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, people are calling out OP’s sister.

Some family reunions bring people closer, while others bring out the family drama.

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