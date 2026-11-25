A Woman’s Neighbor Won’t Stop Honking Her Car Horn Outside Her House Because They Previously Almost Got Into A Car Accident With Each Other

Jeez, talk about not letting something go.

I get it, it can be tough to get over certain things if you feel that you’ve been wronged…

But this is insanity!

In today’s story, a woman talked about her neighbor…who sounds like she might be a bit unhinged.

Take a look at what she had to say about why this woman is driving her nuts over a small incident that most of us would forget in about 30 seconds.

Get started now!

Neighbor repeatedly honking her car horn at my house out of spite — police have warned her, but she keeps doing it. “I’m in Cornwall, New York, and I’m dealing with an ongoing situation with a neighbor that is becoming increasingly disruptive. After a previous near-collision involving us, this neighbor began repeatedly honking her car horn while driving past our house. This isn’t a quick honk to warn someone of danger.

How annoying!

It’s deliberate, repeated honking directed at our property. It has happened on every day since (over 2 weeks now), sometimes several times in one afternoon. The honking is loud enough to hear inside our home, sets off our dogs, and has gotten to the point where I’m avoiding gardening in the part of my own property closest to the road because I don’t want another encounter with her. I’ve contacted the Cornwall Police Department several times. The same officer has been handling the situation. Here is what makes this particularly frustrating: the officer spoke with her and told me she admitted that she honks because we almost collided previously. The officer spoke with her around 3 p.m. one day.

Get a life, lady!

She honked again at approximately 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. that same day. The following morning, the officer told me he intended to speak with her again and warn her to stop or she could be arrested. She honked again after that conversation. So even knowing that police are involved, she continues. I’m trying to understand what legal options I have. I’ve been looking into: NY Vehicle and Traffic Law § 375(1)(a), concerning improper use of a vehicle horn. NY Penal Law § 240.26 (3), Harassment in the Second Degree. Town of Cornwall Code § 101-1, concerning unreasonable public noise. My question is: At what point does repeated, intentional honking become harassment under New York law, rather than simply a noise complaint?** Has anyone dealt with a similar situation where a neighbor continued after police warnings? Can police issue a citation or make an arrest for this type of conduct? Should I request that a supervisor review the complaint or speak with the town prosecutor? I’m not looking to escalate a personal feud. I want the behavior to stop and to be able to enjoy my own home and property without being repeatedly targeted. I’d especially appreciate responses from anyone familiar with Cornwall, Orange County, or New York harassment law.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

And this reader weighed in.

What is wrong with this lady!

Let it go!

It’s not a big deal!

Her neighbor has a few screws loose!