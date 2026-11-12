A Neighbor Threatened Their Family and Their Dog. They Called the Police to Report His House Was in Really Bad Condition

Imagine living next to a grass field with a broken down house on it, and the owner is hardly ever there.

What would you do if the neighbor threatened you and your family just because he saw you standing on the grass? Would you admit that you really shouldn’t be on his property at all, or would you decide to get revenge?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and the mom calls the police. The neighbor threatened her, and she is ready for retaliation.

Let’s read all about it.

Threaten my family for standing on your grass? Enjoy your fines from the city for your broken down garage. We live next to a large open grass field. There is an old house on the property but it’s condemned and no one lives there. The owner of the property only shows up to mow the field but does nothing else with the property. The garage beside the house is caving in on itself and just looks like trash. People walk through the field to go fish on the river, walk their dogs, or just wander. Most people think it’s just city public property.

The neighbor doesn’t want anyone on his property.

A few days ago we were outside playing with our dog and toddler. They were walking a few feet off our driveway which is technically his property. He just happened to be driving by and pulled over and began yelling and was just in general overly aggressive. He yelled that we need to stay on our own property. He accused us of tossing cigarette buds(we don’t smoke) and beer cans(we’re never drinking outside)all over the field. He also yelled that we drive all over his field causing mud puddles. Again completely not true.

He even threatened them.

He then pointed to our dog and complained that she needs to stay off his grass.(in the past he had specifically said he did not care if our dog walked on the field) He proceeded to say if he found any dog waste anywhere he was going to “retaliate” against us and we’re not going to like it. This all happened within a few minutes. My boyfriend took the toddler and dog inside and came back out to try to talk to him and sort out these crazy accusations and the guy had already left.

They took action to try to protect themselves.

We called the police to document the incident since he did make a threat. We’re now looking into getting cameras and a way to get a fence up. Since the other neighbors also play with their dogs in the field and strangers walk through all the time, he cannot blame us for any evidence of dogs being present but that won’t stop him from blaming us anyways and I don’t know what he means by “retaliate”.

She got revenge.

I’ve never been bothered by the house on the property. Not my business or problem. But since he wants to be awful, suddenly I’m super bothered about it. So I called the city Code Enforcement office and filed a complaint. Said I’ve been seeing wild animals coming and going from the building and that I see kids walk through the field all the time and I worry someones gonna get hurt. And that my neighbors are all upset about this too. (Now all of this IS true. But I just frankly never gave a care until now) He now has 30 days to either demolish the whole thing or fix it up(it’s definitely beyond fixing) or he has to appear in front of a judge. The city will fine him severely and if action still isn’t taken they’ll seize the property from him entirely. You wanna scream at my family in front of my toddler and threaten my dog? I think you’re gonna be a little too busy now with the city breathing down your neck. Enjoy your fines, court costs, and construction bills.

The neighbor would probably be furious if he knew how many people walk across his property. I love that he’s forced to do something to make it less of an eyesore.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the neighbor was having a bad day.

Good question!

This person is worried about retaliation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Another person has a theory.

I’d be worried too after the neighbor’s threat. Since so many people walk through that property, they don’t want to be blamed for something they didn’t do.

Calling the police was the right thing to do. Reporting the house was the right thing to do. Cameras and a fence will really help. They’re handling this really well.

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