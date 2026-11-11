A Neighbor’s Buyer Started Taking Apart A Used Table On Her Lawn, So She Told Him To Move It And Refused To Back Down When He Got Rude

Many people hate conflict, and that can make it difficult to stand up for yourself and push back when people are treating you poorly.

That was the case with the young lady in this story, but when her neighbor had someone taking apart a table on her lawn, she had enough and asked him to move to his own property.

When the guy got snarky with her, she stood up for herself and pushed back to ensure they got off her lawn. Now she is proud of what she did.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of what happened.

I did a scary brave thing! I (35f) am not a confrontational person. My whole life people have told me it’s not worth it to speak up and let things go so I have usually just never said anything.

Ok, so she doesn’t get along with one of her neighbors.

For context, I have a shared drive way with three other neighbours. Two of them are lovely and considerate and we all get along really well. The others are…to sum their consideration up, they have children’s parties that go until 10pm and the kids running around screaming up and drove the drive way, noisy parties blasting music in general with no heads up to people, their kids are always screaming and they are always selling things on market place and so we have lots of randoms coming down the drive way and they will park right in the middle blocking it so others can’t get out.

What are these people doing, exactly?

We normally don’t say anything and just let it go. The drive is right next to our nursery, so I’m always mindful of the noise. Cut to today, I notice around 8pm and there’s four people standing right outside my lawn and off loading a table and various other things onto my lawn.

She asked politely.

Okay…I wait half an hour and they are still there and now they are getting out a toolbox. Now forget that it’s rude and inconsiderate to be placing things on others lawns without asking. It’s more the dismantling and making noise I’m worried will wake my child. So, I ask them if they would mind moving whatever they’re doing to my neighbours lawn who they are dealing with. The MAN decides to be passive aggressive first and in a haughty tone “I didn’t realise I was harming the grass.”

Standing up for yourself can be difficult.

I’m a bit flabbergasted at this point..it is my lawn so I’m allowed to ask people to move their stuff off it? So, I respond “I’m allowed to not be okay with having things on my lawn. And it’s more the nose you’re making. Please don’t be passive aggressive, and leave my property.” By now he started to get more aggressive and agitated. His poor wife just looked on helplessly. And my neighbour during this exchange doesn’t say anything. He still hasn’t.

Let’s see what they said.

Man: “I already said I’m Sorry. I’m buying this table off this man. I’m moving it like I said I’m not harming the lawn.” Me: “You can move the table to his lawn then.” Him: “Where? And you don’t need to keep going on about it I said I’m moving.”

She is kind of making a big deal out of something small.

And then he told me to lose the attitude? Because I was calmly telling him to leave? And that it was fine he was there even though he moved to my neighbours lawn and then proceeded to spend the next hour there dismantling this table at 9pm. I have no idea what this guys deal is. Usually if you are on someone else’s property and there is a clear indication it’s my backyard, you should move it? But I suppose an entitled privileged man really would. And that’s one thing I’m not going to do is back down from bullies and that’s what he was.

Good job, I guess.

I’m not sure where I’m going with this post. I suppose I just wanted to vent / have some encouragement and give myself props for saying something. Either way, please clap for me. I’m so proud of myself I would usually just avoid confrontation or speaking up at all and my heart was beating so fast but I did it. I did the brave thing!

It is good that she is proud of herself.

Ever since having a newborn I’ve been feeling more anxious and thinking about the uglies of the world (case in point this guy), but I was brave and I’m going to teach my baby to be brave too, and stand up for yourself if you see something wrong. I know it may not seem like a bit deal to some, but after the anxiousness of post partum life and not wanting to even leave the house and just anxiety in general life I’m proud of me. There are many many times with bullies I wish I had spoken up and today I did it!

The guy was a jerk, and he responded poorly to her friendly request that he get off her lawn. That being said, she also seemed to get upset over something that should have been no big deal.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

A stranger on the internet is happy for her.

This commenter also likes to avoid conflict.

Getting cameras installed is a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Here is someone who says what she did is huge.

This commenter is very proud.

It is hard to stand up for yourself, but she rocked it.

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