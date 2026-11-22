A No-Gift Rule Has Her Rethinking The Birthday Present, And She Is Weighing What Her Mother-In-Law Needs After Depression

Gift-giving customs vary a lot from place to place, and so does the way people feel about receiving them.

One woman was raised to believe that showing up to a birthday empty-handed is rude, and she genuinely liked her mother-in-law and wanted to get her something thoughtful.

There was just one problem. Her mother-in-law had explicitly told everyone attending her birthday not to bring presents.

Now the woman was torn between honoring her upbringing and protecting her mother-in-law’s feelings.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I bought a present for my mother in law’s birthday although she doesn’t want me to? I (29F) am going to my MIL’s (62F) birthday tomorrow, and she told me not to bring a present.

This goes against every fiber of her being.

Where I am from, it is very rude and uncommon not to bring a present to a birthday event, and I also really like her as a person and want to gift her something thoughtful.

But her MIL gave everyone else the same instructions.

For extra information, her son, who is my husband, is out of the country, and only me, my 2 sisters-in-law, and my baby niece will be in attendance. We all received the same instructions not to bring a present.

Still, she considers defying the rules.

Now I am conflicted because I totally plan to go against her instructions and buy her a present, but I do not want to make her feel bad.

In her mind, her MIL really needs a gift.

She struggles in general with her mental health, and she is in chronic depression. She was doing much better the last couple of years, but she had a serious episode the past weeks where she really believed that she was nothing but a burden and felt guilty about the things she didn’t use. She also mentioned that her “bad energy” may harm us just by proximity, which is obviously total garbage. All in all, WIBTA if I bought her a present with the chance that she will feel bad or guilty for us spending money on her?

She’s right to care about her MIL, but this could backfire.

What did Reddit think?

There’s something to be said for just honoring the request someone has given you.

Her presence is present enough.

No gift is better than an unwelcome gift.

It’s her MIL’s birthday, so they should celebrate how she sees fit.

Her heart was in the right place, and nobody on Reddit doubted it. A woman who agonizes over a birthday present for her mother-in-law is clearly paying attention to her feelings.

But at the end of the day, her MIL made her feelings clear.

Sometimes the most thoughtful gift is simply taking someone at their word.

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