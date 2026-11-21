Employee’s Co-Workers Stopped Talking To Him After He Refused To Keep Lending Them Money, But Now They Want To Be Friends Again

It is great when you have friends at work who you can hang out with, but it is important to set some boundaries.

What would you do if your friends at work kept asking to borrow money, and while they would pay you back, the amount and frequency were making you uncomfortable?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he finally told them no, and they refused to talk to him for a while. Now they are trying to hang out again, but he isn’t sure he even wants to.

Staying away from them is the best idea. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to talk to my coworker anymore after how they reacted to me not giving them money? I’m early 20s and my coworker is mid 40s.

Why are coworkers borrowing money like this?

When we met, all was fine, the gap never really bothered me. The issue was with money, I’ve been lending it since day 1, but I always got it back, so I didn’t care much even when they’d say to me that I could say “no” when they’d ask for money. They’d have a lot going on, so I understand, but I was always owed money by them, the first amount going over 100$

This is just inappropriate.

One day we hung out and gambled. I’m not the type to do it, so I stopped after 50$. They lost a lot, got money to continue, said they’d give it back, but lost it all and we left. I don’t like being owed large amounts, but was owed over 100$ by them (again), and they texted later asking for another 100$ to pay something important they forgot about.

At least they paid him back, but he should stop lending to them.

I tried to hint that I only had cash, but they kept pressing, so I got it on my card and sent it. No “thanks” at all. Now it was almost 300$, and I didn’t even have much at the time, so I drew a line in my head to stop after I got it back They eventually paid me, and while we were talking, gambling came up and they suggested we go again. I didn’t think it was a good idea, but we still went.

Why is he babying them like this?

I stayed in one spot while they went off and when we met back up, same deal, but I didn’t lend. I got a call at 2am and chose to leave, but I didn’t want to without them and tried to get them to, too. They said no, and told me to just go. I left, but texted all night to make sure they were okay, but they kept telling me they’re grown and don’t need me to babysit them. They didn’t leave until 4am and I stayed up with them on call and went to bed after.

He really needs to stick to his boundaries.

I get a text the next day, and they ask for almost 200$ because they used it all and now needed it to renew something ”important”. This was RIGHT after I got paid back, and I REMINDED them to pay what they had to before we went, so I said that I didn’t think I had it.

These people are trouble.

They kept asking, telling me that they really needed it by THAT day and kept texting me that weekend for it, even snapping at me for not saying anything even though I did. They said it wasn’t my responsibility but kept pushing, even saying they ended up in another state and needed it to get home. I told them again that I didn’t have it after telling me that they weren’t trying to take advantage, and they didn’t respond after.

Good, he should keep his distance.

They ended up at work the next day, ignored me, and on day 2, they walked away when they saw me. No talk of the money, just casual like it was nothing on day 3. I’ve NEVER said no up until then, and they act like that? I just felt detached, so I started distancing. They tried to talk again and have more convos and even asked for stuff, but I didn’t feel like engaging anymore at all.

Just stay away from them.

I tried to act like nothing was wrong, but I don’t even feel right talking with them like before. Not sad, just nothing, I guess a bit awkward. I just kept it casual without being rude bc i feel like now i can’t view them the same. I just want to know if i’m wrong for not wanting to talk. AITA?

No, they are extremely out of line for what they are doing. He should definitely stay away from them and stop lending money to people.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

They can’t manage their own money.

It does seem like the guy has a gambling addiction.

Lending money to people is almost never a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here is someone who says to stop hanging out with them at all.

This commenter says that the coworker is not a friend.

Keeping his distance is the smartest move he could make.

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