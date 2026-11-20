Supervisor Is Good Friends With Another Employee, But After Meeting With Her About Her Work Performance, She’s Worried The Friendship Might Be Over

It’s great to have friends at work, but it can be hard when you have to reprimand a friend. Can a friendship survive when a friend who is a supervisor calls out an employee on bad performance?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s worried she ruined a friendship after following her manager’s advice. She had to meet with her friend to confront her about some work issues, and now, her friend and coworker won’t even respond to her messages.

Is there anything she can do to save this friendship? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA? My boss asked me (24f, supervisor) to have a word an employee (28f) and good friend about her job performance and now she won’t talk to me. I’m a supervisor at a small local pub and a few weeks ago, the manager asked me to have a word with a member of staff that I very close with about her work ethic and her poor job performance. I had also received similar feedback from other members of staff about the same thing. The manager had already spoken to her twice about this but she hadn’t changed her attitude and so came to me, thinking because I’m good friends with her, it would have a different result. I consulted the other supervisor and we decided that the best thing to do would be to have a formal meeting about her job performance, with the manager sitting in to oversee it.

The meeting didn’t go well.

The meeting happened on Sunday and it was rough by all accounts. The member of staff was completely blindsided by it and genuinely didn’t think she was doing a bad job. It went on for 40 minutes and it was clear she was getting very upset. I messaged her on Monday wanting to make sure she was okay but understanding if she didn’t want to talk to me right now but hoping this wouldn’t ruin our friendship.

The friendship might be over.

She hasn’t read the message or any messages I have sent her since. It is now Wednesday and she still has not read any of my messages or any other forms of communication (eg: tagging her and other friends on something on fb, reading messages in a group chat we are both a part of). I want to give her space but I don’t want to not do anything and come across that I don’t care. I’m now genuinely worried I may have irrevocably ruined my really good friendship with her over something my boss asked to me do and I don’t know how to fix it. What should I do?

She did what her boss told her to do, but her friend may not forgive her.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks the friend is being childish.

Another person thinks the length of the meeting was a problem.

Another person reassures her that she didn’t do anything wrong.

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Nobody thinks she messed up.

Her friend’s feelings probably are hurt. It doesn’t feel good to be told you’re doing a bad job, and having a friend do it doesn’t make it any better. Their friendship will be over if her friend can’t process her feelings, apologize and move on. I don’t think there’s anything OP can do at this point to save the friendship. She just needs to give her friend time and hope she’ll get over it.

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