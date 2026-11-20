A Roommate’s Heater Broke—And the Landlord Can Only Come Fix It When Neither Roommate Is Home

Imagine renting a house with some friends while you’re in college. Would you be willing to change your winter break plans in order to give the landlord enough time to get the heater fixed in your roommate’s bedroom, or would you refuse?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she really doesn’t want to change her plans. Her roommates are leaving the decision up to her, and she feels guilty about the decision she ended up making.

Did she do the right thing or really mess up? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to stay at my parent’s house while our landlord works on surprise construction Context: I (21F) live in a rental house with roommates Lily (20F) and Raegan (21F). The air ducts to Raegan’s room weren’t working right, but she has a heater that the landlord bought in her room to keep her warm (we live in the Midwest). I live about 6 hours away from my parents, and I don’t have a car, so getting back and forth for the holidays is a pain.

Lily forgot to tell them something pretty important.

So we all recently went home for the holidays, when we go a surprise text from our landlord saying that we couldn’t come back to the house for about 2 weeks because he was going to insulate the vents. We all panicked and started looking into legal measures before we found out that Lily had given him the okay to do it, and forgot to tell the rest of us. Lily had also gave her and Raegan’s schedules for break, but she didn’t give him mine, as it was up in the air at the time. Ultimately construction would have lasted until the 2nd, and I was planning on coming back on the 29th.

The landlord gave them two options.

We tell this to our landlord to try and convince him to postpone or expedite the work being done on the house. However he says that he can either do the work to fix the vents and we could find somewhere else to stay for a few days, or he would postpone the construction and take away Raegan’s space heater because it was a “fire hazard” (even though he himself bought it a month prior specifically because her room was cold). We don’t really think he would actually take away the heater though, as it sometimes gets really cold where we live. Needless to say, all of us were very stressed out at this point, but Lily and Raegan decided to let me choose if he could continue work or not, as I was coming back into town first.

She’s not sure she made the right decision.

I wasn’t comfortable with staying with my parents for any longer, as we don’t usually get along that well, but I could stay with a friend for 1-2 days, if that would help out (I don’t have money for a hotel right now). I suggested that if he could speed it up, then he could do it, but then Raegan got upset because if he couldn’t do it then he might take away her heater. I ended up telling our landlord that he could continue to work if he promised to get it done by the 31st (Meaning I would stay with my friend for a couple nights, but I’m not comfortable staying much longer, as I wouldn’t have a bed to sleep in). but otherwise he would have to stop the construction. He hasn’t responded yet, and I’m really worried. It wasn’t an easy choice to make, and I’ve definitely cried over it, and I can’t help but feel like a jerk. Did I make the right decision?

He may not be able to speed up the work, and what happens then?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good point.

Another person thinks she should be able to stay in a hotel.

This seems like a reasonable solution.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

But one person thinks space heaters really are unsafe.

It’s too bad her roommate didn’t check with everyone before telling the landlord when they would and would not be home. I’m also wondering why the work can’t be done when OP is living there. Would it really be that big a deal if she’s home? If it is, yes, the landlord should compensate her either by paying for a hotel or prorating rent for the month since she’s paying to live there but won’t be able to live there while the work is being done.

A little communication could’ve pretended this whole problem.

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