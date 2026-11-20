Woman Wants To Address Her Roommate’s Annoying Habits Without Creating Tension In An Otherwise Good Living Situation

When you have a roommate whom you get along with pretty well, it is a real blessing, and you don’t want to mess it up.

What would you do if you liked your roommate, but she had a few annoying habits that really got on your nerves, so you want to confront her about it, but you don’t want to ruin the relationship?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, and she isn’t sure how to handle it properly.

Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

AITAH for not really enjoying my roommate whoops I attend college and I moved in this summer.

It is great that she gets along with her roommate.

My roommate, who already was living the unit, was here before me for a few years as they’re an upperclassmen. They were very sweet and welcoming and still are, but whenever I get home from work (I work two jobs,) they try to talk to me.

Let’s see what the problem is.

This is fine, but I’m really exhausted all the time because I’m balancing school as well. And little things about them have been making me mad. Number one: the oat milk incident. I’m totally okay with people borrowing my stuff as long as they give me a heads up, just because I’ve had people break my boundaries in the past and I’m working on setting regular ones for myself.

Trying to please everyone rarely works out.

I have a crippling fear of hurting others feelings for some stupid reason and I’m a past people pleaser. But yeah, totally okay with people borrowing my stuff as long as they run it by me. But, ever since I let my roommate borrow some oat milk from me, they think it’s okay to go and borrow my dishes without asking me.

This kind of makes me uneasy to be honest, just because I’m not used to people taking my stuff without asking.

Constantly taking up the laundry machines is a problem.

Two: my roommate from some stupid reason is always always doing laundry. In our lease we don’t pay for water THANK GOD. But just a single robe or towel can be in the wash for days and they’ll forget about it. And I only do laundry ONCE a week, every sunday or maybe monday, and when I want to put a load in, I tell my roommate to switch theirs. AND GUESS WHAT.

Yeah, this would get old.

Because it was sitting there for so long, they have to rerun it in the washing machine again. Then I can put my stuff in the wash after theirs is in the dryer. Little things like this upset me. But I haven’t had a conversation with them yet.

Some people are very social.

Three: Whenever I have friends or family over, my roommate will immediately come out like a rat to cheese and join in on the conversatino. For example, my parents came by to drop off some furniture from my old house and my roommate came out and sat on the couch and joined our conversation, unsolicited.

This is awkward.

Another example would be when I had two friends over, we were in the living room and it’s fine, we both own the space, but they come out and always ask my friends that they barely know “do u wanna see what I made for dinner?” or “do u wanna know what happened today?” Of course, my friends and I aren’t gonna be like “no” because that’s just rude. So, we’re trapped and we have to say “yes” and it just feels like we’re pressured and it makes the conversation feel artificial and awkward.

Setting boundaries can be difficult.

I know I need to talk to them about boundaries, but I don’t know where to start. I can’t just be like “no I don’t want to talk” because that’s rude. Can anyone please just give me some advice on setting bobdaries for someone like this? I feel like we’re just not compatible.

This is a difficult situation because the roommate is pretty good overall. The important thing here is to try to have this awkward conversation while calm and not upset so that it doesn’t turn into a fight.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any suggestions.

Having a roommate comes with some real downsides.

If only it were this easy.

Well, this is a little dramatic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

It really is a communication issue.

This person says to talk soon so resentment doesn’t build.

She needs to have a conversation calmly and rationally; hopefully her roommate will listen.

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