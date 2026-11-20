She Is Working Overtime At A Bakery To Save Money, And Her Mom Wants Her Home Babysitting Instead

Family favors feel different when they replace a teenager’s paid work.

This high schooler already balances summer shifts with regular childcare.

Then her mother requested two more babysitting days.

The offer meant losing money or surrendering nearly her entire week.

Let’s see why she wanted to refuse.

AITA for not babysitting?? So I’m in high school and I work at a bakery washing dishes for $9 an hour. Since I’m on summer break, I work 8 hours a day, 3 days a week.

Before long, her mother piled even more obligations onto her plate.

After work today, my mom asked me if I could watch my brother Monday and Wednesday in a couple weeks because his daycare teacher will be out of town. The thing is, I work Monday and Wednesday.

Her mother tried to sweeten the deal, but it still wasn’t enough.

She said if I actually played with him she would pay me $30 a day, which is significantly less than what I would make if I went to work instead. When I told her that, she said that I could make up the hours Tuesday and Saturdays.

When the teen crunches the numbers, she realizes it’s just a bad deal.

But at that point, I’m losing almost my entire week for maybe $60 since I already watch my brother Fridays and the bakery is closed Sunday. So if I make up the hours, I have to work all week (it’s summer, I don’t want to do that), or I don’t make up the hours and lose a bunch of money (I don’t want to do that either; I happen to like having money).

She starts to resent her mother for putting her in this position in the first place.

I feel like it’s an unfair situation because I can’t really say no. He’s way too young to stay home alone, and it’s pretty short notice to get a sitter. AITA?

This is a lot of stress for one teen to handle on her own.

Redditors were a bit conflicted on the best course of action.

This user thinks this teen should make an exception because it’s family.

$30 is not near enough money in this user’s eyes.

This commenter suspects this teen’s mother doesn’t have the best intentions.

If it were this commenter, here’s what they’d do.

This teenager was not wrong for protecting her scheduled work and the income it provided.

Her mother needed backup childcare, but solving that problem should not erase her summer.