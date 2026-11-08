A Single Mom Is Tired Of Having To Manage Her Teenage Daughter’s Schedule And She Told Her She Needs To Start Doing It Herself

There comes a time in every young person’s life where their parents hand them the reins and tell them to take care of their own business.

Or, at least that time SHOULD come…

But every parent operates differently…and every kid responds in their own special way.

In today’s story, a mom explained why the situation with her teenage daughter and her outlook on responsibility isn’t going too well.

Take a look at what she had to say about this.

AITA for telling my daughter she has to track her own school responsibilities? “My daughter and my mother are ganging up on me. I am a single mom to an 18-year-old daughter who is a high school senior. Her father is not involved in her day-to-day life or school responsibilities, so those have always fallen entirely on me. My daughter and I both struggle with executive-function tasks. Today, the school was taking photos of seniors walking across a stage, but neither of us realized it. This was not her senior portrait, and we do not even know whether the photo will appear in the yearbook. Still, she refused to go to school on time and instead spent the morning showering and blow-drying her hair for it.

Yikes…

She then could not find a plaid uniform skirt and blamed me for not knowing she needed one. Indignant she says “All the other mothers always know where every color skirt is because they have systems.” Meanwhile, she sometimes leaves parts of her uniform at friends’ houses. I recognize that I have dropped the ball more lately.

She has a lot going on…

Menopause-related brain fog, an autoimmune condition worsened by stress, and a demanding work project creating serious financial pressure etc. Because stress affects my health, I have also been trying to become less hyper vigilant about managing every detail of things she can track herself. I feel as though my daughter wants a secretary, not a parent. When I miss something like this, she says she is “not being parented” and should not have to “parent herself.” But when I parent her by insisting that she attend school on time, or complete basic chores like feeding her own pets, she does not want to be told what to do. My mother was visiting during this argument and heard me tell DD that going forward she would be responsible for tracking her school events. I would still remind and support her, but the main responsibility would be her’s. She will attend college in another state or country next year and will have to manage these things herself.

What?!?!

My mother (unsolicited opinion) immediately interjected that this is unreasonable. She said my daughter should enjoy her senior year with friends instead of tracking calendar issues, and that managing her schedule is my job as a parent. I said my job is to raise her to become a happy adult. My daughter replied that, by always trying to raise a “happy adult,” I am raising an unhappy child. My mother completely agreed. They both act like I’m just being lazy and want to get out of the responsibility. When they gang up on me, I feel overwhelmed, anxious and start questioning myself…even though I feel like I am not wrong. Am I wrong? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another person said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

Her mom needs to stay out of this!

And that’s not all…

Not by a long shot…

Her daughter needs to grow the heck up!