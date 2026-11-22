Woman Notices That Her Neighbor’s Trash Cans Have Tipped Over, But He Gets Mad At Her For Setting Them Back Up

Imagine going for a walk in your neighborhood when you notice that a new neighbor’s trash cans have tipped over. Would you keep walking or straighten up the trash cans to help your neighbor out?

In this story, one person was in this situation and decided to help. The problem is that the neighbor didn’t think she was being helpful at all. Instead, he warned her to get off his property.

Yikes! Personally, I think the neighbor overreacted. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for telling my neighbor I would remember their nastiness in the future and act accordingly? I live in a pretty okay neighborhood. I’ve lived here for 3 years, and just had some new folks move in about 6 months ago. I’m not one who thinks a neighborhood has to be all up in your business, but I smile and wave hi to folks. Last week I was walking my cat and saw the new family’s trash cans were upended and sticking halfway into the road. I went over and righted them, then started tucking them up into the driveway so they wouldn’t obstruct the sidewalk.

The neighbor really freaked out.

In the middle of this, the neighbor came running out the door yelling “What are you doing with my trashcans?” and “Get your hands off my trash cans, those are mine!” I was shocked and said “They were tipped over, I was just putting them up for you.” They yelled “Don’t touch my property! Get away from my house or I’m calling the cops!” Honestly, I was shocked.

OP tried to leave, but the neighbor didn’t calm down.

I put my hands up and started walking away and they kept yelling at me to the point that another neighbor poked his head out and looked at us pretty bewildered. Angry Neighbor yelled “If I see you on my property again I’m calling the cops! Don’t touch anything on this property!” Here’s where I definitely might be the jerk. I stopped, hands still up, and said “Sure thing, Angry Neighbor. If I happen to walk by your house and see it’s on fire, I’ll just keep walking instead of calling 911. Feel better?” And turned and walked off.

OP wonders if she did the right thing or not.

This made them even angrier and they started screeching, basically, calling me all kinds of names. And of course, because this is 2020 and everyone’s at the end of their rope, they marched right over to their phone and posted a rant about “Nasty, nosy neighbors” and how people are cruel and wish for their home to burn down etc etc. AITA? Like sure, I won’t touch that person’s trash cans again. And that was a bluff, if their house is on fire, I’d certainly call the cops — they have a beautiful garden I’d hate to see go up in flames.

Yikes! The neighbor really overreacted about nothing. OP was just trying to help.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the neighbor “psycho.”

Another person likes how OP responded.

This person thinks it would’ve been better not to respond.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Another person shares how they would’ve handled the situation.

How has nobody brought up the fact that she’s taking a cat for walk? That’s the crazy part to me!

But about the trash cans, she was only trying to help. Threatening the neighbor when he’s threatening her makes them both sound crazy. Obviously, the neighbor is the crazy one, but that would’ve been even more obvious if she had just walked away.

Talk about a psycho neighbor! So much for trying to help!

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