A Teenager Is Getting A Guilt Trip From Her Friends Because She’s Going To Miss Someone’s Birthday Party

Ahhh, to be young again.

Life was pretty carefree…

Or, at least it was supposed to be!

But, as you probably know, everyone has certain friends who like to make things…complicated.

Check out what this teenager had to say about some friends who are giving her a serious guilt trip.

AITA for missing my friend’s birthday? “I (19F) have quadruple booked myself for one night in the next few weeks.

This is a lot!

By which I mean I’m currently rehearsing a play and have the final rehearsal for it on this night, it’s my uncle’s birthday so my family are going out for dinner, two of my closest friends from college are having a joint birthday night out which has been planned for over a month, and someone else from college has now also planned her’s for the same night, unknowingly which I’ve also been invited to. My friend of five years’ birthday is coming up so I messaged her to ask if she is doing anything, as I knew it would most likely be in this same time frame. She replied saying she had to double check which days she was free so I responded letting her know I was already quadruple booked for this one specific night. She then messaged a few hours later saying it would in fact be on this night, so I said I wouldn’t be able to make it then but I’d catch her another time. I then also explained all of the plans above and how I’ve already paid the deposit for the table for the joint birthday. Another friend chimed in saying that I should skip my rehearsal then, but I explained that it’s the last one before the show, my final show with this company I’ve been with for years, and that I really need to be there as we‘ll have a lot to do, otherwise I absolutely would’ve skipped it.

Hmmm…

Since this message, no one has said anything to me. I completely understand missing a friend’s birthday is a big no-no and I feel super guilty about it, especially since I’m such a people pleaser, but at the same time the whole point of me letting her know in advance that I was busy this night was so that, if she cared enough to plan around me, she could pick a different date. And if she didn’t want to plan around me which is obviously completely understandable and normal as it’s her night, then she shouldn’t necessarily be surprised and upset with me for not being able to make it, more just a bit annoyed that I can’t be there?

Life is all about choices, people!

I am closest with her than any of the others celebrating this night, but I just don’t feel good about cancelling on so many people who have planned farther in advance, especially after now having paid a deposit. And as I said, I’ve been with this theatre company for years and this will be my last show so I don’t want to phone it in and not show up to our last rehearsal, especially when we have so much to do, otherwise, again, I’d be happy to cancel and at least show up to her pre-drinks/dinner. AITA for saying I have to miss my friend’s birthday even though I told her in advance that was the one night I couldn’t do?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She just needs to do her thing and not worry about what her friends think.

That’s usually the way to go!

Trust me on this one…

She’s getting a big guilt trip from her friends about this!