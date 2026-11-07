A Teenager’s Mom Has Severe OCD And Won’t Stop Giving Her A Hard Time, So She Decided Not To Go Out To Lunch With Her On Her Birthday

Folks, I’m gonna go ahead and say this right off the bat…

This teenager’s living situation is straight-up AWFUL.

And I don’t say that lightly!

She explained the troubled relationship she has with her mother and how things seem to just keep getting worse.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to pay for my mom’s birthday lunch after she called me disgusting and refused to apologize? “I (15F) am wondering if I’m being petty here. My mom (46F) has severe undiagnosed OCD, according to her psychiatrist best friend. It goes way beyond typical rules. She scrubs the soles of our feet if we step outside, forces us to shower if a window is opened, and cleans the floor directly behind us as we walk.

This is not okay…

She ruined my AirPods by spraying them down so much they’re unusable and destroyed my charging port on my old phone so badly that I got electrocuted when I tried to charge it. My dad (51M) just goes along with it to keep the peace. My mom’s birthday is August 17. We went to a birthday dinner on the 16th because my dad was leaving for Thailand for a week the next day. I spent a long time straightening my dry, damaged hair for the outing. When we got home, I took a shower but didn’t wash my hair because I had already washed it that morning and didn’t want to ruin the style or cause more damage.

Her mom has some serious issues.

When my mom found out, she completely lost it. She called me gross, yelled at me for 30 minutes until I cried, and stripped and washed all the couch blankets and pillows because I sat there. I didn’t even know “washing your hair every time you go outside” was a house rule because it wasn’t. It didn’t exist until that moment. Later that night, my dad texted asking me to come downstairs to see him before his trip, but I refused. I was too overwhelmed, and honestly hurt that he sat by and let her scream at me without even looking up. The next morning, I tried to resolve things maturely. I approached my mom and said, “I‘m sorry for upsetting you but can I please get an apology for what happened last night?”

Wow…

She just looked at me and said, “Nope.” Today, my mom was supposed to drive my dad to the airport, and afterwards, she and I were planning to drive to Queens for a special birthday lunch. I had offered to pay for the meal using my personal savings, which I’ve been scraping together for college since I don’t have a job (maybe $500 with $150 set aside for her). But after her flat-out refusal to apologize, I decided not to go. The thought of being trapped in a car alone with her for an hour, pretending everything was completely fine, made me sick. I ended up staying home, skipping the airport drop-off, and keeping my money. I feel incredibly guilty because it’s her birthday, no one should be alone on their birthday, my dad is leaving for a week, and I do love her. But I feel like I’ve finally been pushed past my breaking point. AITA for skipping the airport and her birthday lunch, and saving my $150, after she refused to apologize?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

This is actually really sad!

It seems like she’s the adult and her mom is the child…

Her mom has some serious issues that she needs to work out NOW!