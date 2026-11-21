A Veterinary Nursing Student Is Upset With Her Supervisor. Now She’s Refusing to Work With Her

You know what’s really annoying? Having to wait around for someone when you’re ready to go. That’s really annoying. It’s true when you’re living your day to day life and trying to literally go somewhere; however, it’s also true when you’re a student trying to turn in an assignment but you have to wait around for someone else to sign off on it first.

What would you do if you were a nursing student in college working on a portfolio, and the supervisor who has to sign off on your work takes way to long to review your work?

In this story, one student was in that situation, and she got to the point where she decided to try to speed up the process. She really wasn’t trying to do anything wrong, but she did.

Now, she’s not sure if she’s being too hard on her supervisor or if she’s right to be upset. All she knows is that she doesn’t want to work with this supervisor anymore.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing to work with my supervisor any more I (30f) am a student veterinary nurse in my second year of college. Part of the course is creating an eportfolio of evidence that I’m competent in various veterinary nursing tasks, and these need to be signed off by my clinical supervisor (38f) who is also the head nurse of our practice. We’ll call her Lily.

Lily is slowing OP down!

For context, I was supposed to have 50% of my eportfolio done by the end of my first year. I ended up on 15% because of the delays that Lily caused. She needed to complete online training in order to open tasks for me, and she took months to do so. Then, I waited even longer for her to start opening tasks, and even longer to start tutorials with me.

She didn’t want to wait for Lily.

I recently uploaded a document that I pasted her signature onto (it’s needed for her to approve all the evidence of my competency) because she was away on holiday. She assesses and approves any section before it’s added to my eportfolio so I thought this would save time. When I got back, Lily told me that what I’d done was fraud and she had reported me to the college. An investigation has now been opened.

She didn’t mean to do anything wrong.

I stormed out, and now I refuse to work directly with her as my clinical coach. Someone at the college can act as an intermediary while I find another nurse willing to help me. I didn’t know that adding her signature was fraud – I literally sent it to her for approval. If I was trying to pull a fast one then I would understand the accusation, like if I’d send it directly to the college. But I thought it would save time – she wouldn’t have to print it out, sign it then rescan it. She didn’t even talk to me about it. She just reported me straight to the college and our HR and now I’m scared I’ll be kicked off the course.

She’s not sure if she’s the problem or if Lily’s the problem.

I don’t know if I’m being too harsh in refusing to work with her on my college work. She is very busy as the practice manager, and throughout the year I haven’t been as communicative as I should have been in expressing my concerns. But I’m tired of giving her chances – she has repeatedly let me down and I feel unsupported, anxious and depressed all the time. Every tutorial leaves me feeling hopeless as she nitpicks and makes me redo so much, and she wastes so much time being unorganised. People tell me that I’m being difficult and have an attitude, and I just don’t know objectively whether I’m in the right here or not. AITA?

It does sound annoying having to wait around for Lily, but she shouldn’t have pasted her signature on the paper.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows OP messed up.

Another person thinks she waited too long to complain.

This person thinks there will be serious consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Everyone thinks she should’ve known better.

She seriously needed to address her concerns with her supervisor a long time ago, and if her supervisor wasn’t receptive, then, she should’ve requested a different supervisor. I get that she just wants to get her work turned in, but she can’t forge her supervisor’s signature and think that’s okay.

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