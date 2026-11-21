OA President Doesn’t Want To Crack Down On Residents, But One Neighbor Keeps Pushing Him To Enforce The Rules

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood. You’d probably be bracing yourself for strict HOA rules and Karens measuring your grass.

In this story, it’s quite a bit different. The HOA president actually seems to avoid enforcing the rules and lets things go whenever possible.

However, it’s not always possible to let things go. One neighbor went too far, and he’s wondering if he’s being too strict.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for placing a fine on my neighbors through the HOA? For background info, I am the new(ish) HOA President as of this past year of a really small townhome complex. We’re a lenient HOA with no management company so I do a lot of work and rarely, if ever do we fine anyone for anything. We usually just keep reminding people of the rules every newsletter and just let things go since there’s never any video proof either. Today I couldn’t do that and I’m wondering if I’m overreacting.

Here’s what happened.

The other day my cameras caught my neighbor’s dog doing his business directly ON my front porch mat. I can’t even make that up. I looked back through my cameras to find out how it got there and threw the mat away. You can clearly see the dog and my neighbor calling the dog off leash to come home.

OP is trying to be neighborly.

Since then I’ve been trying to catch my neighbor to let him know nicely, be neighborly but it’s kinda like he’s avoiding interaction with anyone outside of his home, as he’s always on the phone coming and going. So I let it go until today when another incident occurred. An elderly lady called me to let me know there’s a large box blocking the trash bins so she couldn’t throw her trash away. I apologized and thanked her for letting me know, then set out with my kids in tow to go throw it away, no big deal. Happens actually pretty often.

But it was a really big box.

Y’all… this “large box” was actually 2 sofa-sized box pieces complete with packaging AND their home address still on the outside, indeed blocking both trash bins completely. Since trash pickup isn’t for another 3 days, that’s a huge problem for everyone that will arrive after and surely they will be putting their trash on the ground instead, because that’s what they have done in the past. So me and the kids drug the boxes back, set it on their front porch/driveway (it was THAT BIG) and then I went home to write up letters for both incidents with fines and posted them on both doors.

He’s worried he’s being awful.

I feel like I’m for sure being petty but I also feel like these people just really don’t care about the rules since nobody has enforced them. Other HOAs are wayyyyy more strict. Am I the awful for fining my inconsiderate neighbors because I can?

He sound like a great HOA president because he actually feels bad enforcing the rules. No, I don’t think he did anything wrong. HOAs have rules exactly for reasons like the annoying neighbor.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I completely agree with this comment.

Another person thinks OP is a good example.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This is a good point.

If all HOA presidents were like this guy, HOAs wouldn’t be so bad. He’s only enforcing the rules when it’s necessary. In this case, it’s necessary. The neighbor really crossed the line and more than once!

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