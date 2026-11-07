A Woman Got Tired Of Her Sister Stopping By Her House And Expecting To Be Waited On, So She Didn’t Answer The Door When She Showed Up

In today’s story…

There’s a whole lot of entitlement going on!

That’s never a good thing, and it’s really bad when it’s someone’s sibling who is acting this way.

Check out what this woman had to say about her sister who has a problem with being entitled AND being pretty darn immature.

Read on and see what she had to say!

AITA for not opening the door to my sister when she came home unannounced? “About 7 months ago, my sister (31F) broke up with her boyfriend. She was unemployed and the house she lived in belonged to him, so she had to move out. She chose to stay with our grandparents because our parents’ house has always been extremely toxic, while our grandparents had always been her safe place.

There’s a lot going on with this family…

Unfortunately, living with them 24/7 made her realise their home isn’t much healthier. So lately, she’s been coming to our parents’ house more often to escape that environment. I genuinely understand why. She doesn’t have many options right now, and I don’t begrudge her having somewhere to go. What bothers me is how she behaves when she’s here. She treats the house more like a hotel than a shared home: she comes to relax, takes no initiative with chores and generally expects to be catered to. She also tends to show up without telling anyone.

This sounds pretty annoying…

Technically, she doesn’t have to ask permission. It’s her parents’ house too, and she has a key. But I can’t stand when people turn up at someone else’s house unannounced, essentially forcing whoever is there to receive them. This matters to me because the house is rarely peaceful. When our parents are out, I finally have a few hours to study, work or simply exist without shouting, arguments and verbal abuse in the background. Those moments are incredibly important to me precisely because they’re so rare. A few days ago, my sister came over without telling anyone. I was home alone and didn’t answer the door. She kept ringing and called our parents, trying to figure out why nobody was answering. I stayed in my room. About a half an hour later, one of our parents came home and let her in. She was furious when she realized I’d been there the whole time and had deliberately chosen not to open the door. She spent the next few hours sitting on the sofa, barely speaking to anyone and scrolling on her phone, before eventually going back to our grandparents’ house.

Bingo!

I feel there’s a simple solution: if she wants to come and go freely because it’s also her home, that’s fine…but then she needs to bring her key. If she doesn’t have it, she can either go back for it or wait until someone comes home. What bothers me is the assumption that showing up is enough, and that whoever happens to be inside will automatically be available to let her in and accommodate her. I know she’s going through a difficult time, and I don’t want to make things harder for her. But she also knows what the atmosphere at home is like for me and how much those few peaceful hours mean. When she comes over without warning, it feels like my need for that peace simply doesn’t register. I can see why my behavior might seem petty. She has every right to enter that house, and I deliberately refused to let her in despite knowing she was there. But I was so frustrated that, in that moment, I couldn’t bring myself to give up yet another rare moment of peace. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person thinks she’s to blame.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

These two both need to grow up…

I don’t mean to sound like a jerk, but that’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?

And also…let’s be honest…

Her sister sounds like a real piece of work…