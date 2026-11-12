A Woman Interrupted A Co-Worker’s Story And Was Accused Of Sabotaging Her Attempt To Make Friends In The Office

Jeez, talk about not being able to get over something…

I get it, we all have those things we’ve done in life that we’re not proud of and that we think about from time to time.

But you gotta move on at some point!

And it sounds like the woman who wrote today’s story REALLY needs to get over an incident with a co-worker that’s still keeping her up at night.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for interrupting a co-worker’s story? “It happened a few years ago, but still keeping me awake at night so I want to know. I was in my 20s (F) and she was in her 40s (F). I worked in customer service and we got a new hire, call her Susan. We had an unspoken rule, that if your call disconnects, you try to call back the customer or if the customer rings in with another agent, they can transfer it to the original person who already knows the details of the issue. We had a lot of free time, business was not booming. Personally I didn’t like to connect the customer to someone, but we had high standards of customer satisfaction and that’s easier to achieve if the upset customer doesn’t have to explain their issues twice. Susan ended up with a disconnected call.

This place was like a ghost town…

There were silence for st least 15 minutes, I was watching a movie I think, or listening to music. I heard my co-workers talk, but I was not in the mood to join. I got a call, and by our internal reporting systems I saw that Susan handled the issue. They had a longer call before and the customer immediately asked if they could talk to her. The problems started here. Susan was new, but already handled situations like this and got calls transferred to her, she even requested them. This was a problematic customer though. One who could drive our KPI down. So I asked for a moment and started calling out Susan’s name.

Okay…

She ignored it, and lashed at out me because I was interrupting her personal story. I told her that we are working currently and I wished to talk to her about work because the customer talked with her before. She didn’t wanted to transfer the call. Fair. So she immediately continued the story, but I still wanted to know at least the details, so the customer doesn’t have to tell me the details again.

Susan sounds a bit strange…

She got super mad and acted like I am trying to sabotage her making friends at the workplace. At this point I also lost it and told her that it’s a workplace and if someone wishes to talk about work with her, she immediately needs to stop any personal stories. Members of the team called me controlling and bossy, and told me I overstepped my jurisdiction by telling her that. Our boss (no superior were in office, it was the weekend) then refused to take a side, when I brought up the issue, because I felt that I was in the right.

This place sounds like a mess…

She was an avid believer of God, and she was responsible for 70% of the dramas in our workplace, but that’s a different story. I kind of got excluded from stuff for months after this incident until Susan left and blamed it on the toxic work environment, including me. Not gonna lie, whenever I could, I just watched movies, played games or when there was any work to do, I did it. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user said she’s to blame.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

I agree…

She needs some help!

And one more thing…

This working environment sounds like a disaster for everyone involved.