A Woman Is Tired Of Dealing With Two Different Neighbors Who Have No Respect For Her And Constantly Overstep Her Boundaries

Jeez…talk about a double whammy…

It’s bad enough to have one neighbor drive you crazy, but when you’re getting it from more than one person?

That’s too much!

But that’s what the woman who wrote today’s story is dealing with.

Take a look at what she had to say about why her living situation is driving her up the wall.

Retired neighbors driving me bonkers. Lack of respect. “I’ve been living next to these two for almost 15 years. One guy is Indian the other guy is Puerto Rican, both retired with nothing to do. PR guy started picking weeds on my property and created bald spots. When I asked him to stop he got defensive and gave me a dirty side eye. He even made up some lie and told my husband to start drama that I was giving him a dirty look because he happened to blow some leaves into my yard. No… I just had a RBF going to my car. Could care less with a couple of leaves.

What…?

I caught him in my backyard riding his lawnmower. Who does that? I could have been tanning topless. We’re all fenced in except near the front where he felt that he had the right to pull into the back. One time I pulled out an aggressive Crape Myrtle in my yard. It had beautiful white flowers. Next thing I know he’s growing the same Crape Myrtle on his yard across from mine used to be. I knew he took one of the offshoots.

These people are STRANGE.

The Indian guy keeps parking his ugly SUV into my property in front of my bedroom window. I’ve spoken to him, his wife and daughter and they can’t do anything about it. I eventually had to call the cops on him. It stopped for about 4 years. Until he started again, cleaning the sidewalk about 3 foot into my property but up to where he can park his car in the same spot. His garage is empty and he likes to sit out there with a clear view of nothing in his driveway but screw me for having to see his ugly car out of my bedroom window. I find the common denominator also in my scenario is dealing with these two is they are from cultures where they don’t respect women. I can see it in their behavior. And they don’t respect other’s boundaries.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this individual has an idea…

This is crazy…

And so are the people living around her!

Ugh!

Living in this neighborhood sounds like a real hoot…